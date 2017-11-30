Christmas time is here.

The 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot, 80-year-old Norway spruce from State College, Pennsylvania, was unveiled on Wednesday with a little help from celebrity performers Gwen Stefani, Brett Eldridge, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix and more.

Kick off the start of the holiday season with photos from the ceremony.

Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani performs during the tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Auli'i Cravalho Auli'i Cravalho performs during the tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

The Tenors The Tenors perform during the tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Train Patrick Monahan of Train performs during the tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

The Rockettes The Rockettes perform during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and 'Today' hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Al Roker push the tree-lighting button onstage during the ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

The Rockettes perform during the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 29, 2017.

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was lit for the first time this season on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Harry Connick Jr. Harry Connick Jr. performs during the tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Leslie Odom Jr. Leslie Odom Jr. performs during the tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Brett Eldredge Brett Eldredge performs at the tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

The Rock Center tree Rockefeller Center and its famous Christmas tree are all lit up on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Spectators watch from windows People watch from an upper floor of a building in Rockefeller Plaza as they wait to see the Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

More than 50,000 multicolored, LED lights cover the 75-foot-tall Rockefeller Center Christmas tree that was lit on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

The crowd People wait to see the tree lighting on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.