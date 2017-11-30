TODAY'S PAPER
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting

Thousands turned out to watch Mayor Bill de Blasio, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Lester Holt light up New York's iconic Rockefeller Christmas tree on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. (Credit: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

By amNY.com staff
Christmas time is here.

The 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot, 80-year-old Norway spruce from State College, Pennsylvania, was unveiled on Wednesday with a little help from celebrity performers Gwen Stefani, Brett Eldridge, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix and more.

Kick off the start of the holiday season with photos from the ceremony.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani performs during the tree lighting ceremony
Photo Credit: NBC / Peter Kramer

Gwen Stefani performs during the tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Auli'i Cravalho

Auli'i Cravalho performs during the tree lighting ceremony
Photo Credit: NBC

Auli'i Cravalho performs during the tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

The Tenors

The Tenors perform during the tree lighting ceremony
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo

The Tenors perform during the tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Train

Patrick Monahan of Train performs during the tree
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo

Patrick Monahan of Train performs during the tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

The Rockettes

The Rockettes perform during the 85th Rockefeller Center
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo

The Rockettes perform during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and 'Today' hosts

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Mayor Bill de Blasio
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Al Roker push the tree-lighting button onstage during the ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

The Rockettes perform during the Rockefeller Center Christmas
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo

The Rockettes perform during the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 29, 2017.

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was lit for the
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was lit for the first time this season on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Harry Connick Jr.

Harry Connick Jr. performs during the tree lighting
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo

Harry Connick Jr. performs during the tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was lit for
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was lit for the first time this season on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. performs during the tree lighting
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo

Leslie Odom Jr. performs during the tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Brett Eldredge

Brett Eldredge performs at the tree lighting ceremony
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo

Brett Eldredge performs at the tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

The Rock Center tree

Rockefeller Center and its famous Christmas tree are
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Rockefeller Center and its famous Christmas tree are all lit up on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Spectators watch from windows

People watch from an upper floor of a
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

People watch from an upper floor of a building in Rockefeller Plaza as they wait to see the Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

More than 50,000 multicolored, LED lights cover the
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

More than 50,000 multicolored, LED lights cover the 75-foot-tall Rockefeller Center Christmas tree that was lit on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

The crowd

People wait to see the tree lighting on
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

People wait to see the tree lighting on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

A star tops the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

A star tops the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

