With the fall in full effect, millennials and Gen Zers looking for fun can take advantage of one of the best things Long Island has to offer: easy access to New York City. People travel from around the globe to hang out in the Big Apple — but for Long Islanders, the trip is as easy as a car or train ride. Here are some of the hotter — and cooler — places where the under-age-35 crowd can live their best lives in New York City.

“Ax-cellent” Fun

While the type of fun available at Bury The Hatchet (25 Noble St., Brooklyn; 917-243-9696, burythehatchet.com) has yet to arrive east of the Cross Island Expressway, in Brooklyn you can come to this spot and try your luck at ax-throwing: you and others hurl hatchets at targets, and win by getting the best strikes — think of darts, but replace the dart with an actual hand ax. At Bury The Hatchet, guests go for 90-minute throwing sessions, with eight lanes available that can each handle 12 people throwing at two targets. (Small groups will be placed together; bring at least nine people to lock down a lane for you and your friends only.) Sessions also include mini-lessons so you can throw like you know; try your hand at games like giant Connect Four and Jenga while waiting your turn — and guests are encouraged to take pics and post the action. It’s not the only such offering, as Kick Axe Brooklyn (622 Degraw St., Brooklyn; 833-542-5293, kickaxe.com/brooklyn) welcomes walk-ins and also provides instruction during throw matches, plus features beer, wine and pizza among other noshes, while Axes & Arrows is another ax-throwing option, located inside the Indoor Extreme Sports venues (47-11 Van Dam St., Long Island City, 718-361-9152 and 501 Industry Rd., Staten Island, 718-361-9152; axesandarrows.com).

Must-visit stops

Over at the House of Yes (2 Wyckoff Ave., Brooklyn; houseofyes.org) you’ll find a place which works very hard to defy description — to get the gist, picture a nightclub where circuslike entertainment, sexy attitude, cabaret performers and very danceable music intersect. From retro beats and theme nights to drag shows and one-off events, this spot may be the truest link left beating in the five boroughs to the days when notorious Manhattan clubs like the Limelight and Jackie 60 drew together people of every ilk to party in one place, with an open-minded and adult energy. Then again, for fun that isn’t flashy but different from most, try shuffleboard at The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club (514 Union St., Brooklyn; 347-223-4410, royalpalmsshuffle.com), with courts available on a walk-in basis; reservations are available for groups of 10 or more.

Music and more

As the name implies, Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn; 718.963.3369, brooklynbowl.com/brooklyn) is a bowling alley — but unlike your average local pin-dive, you can come here and roll (lane capacity is eight) while rock 'n' roll shows are happening. The bowling operates on a mostly first-come, first-serve basis; you’ll need to buy tickets during concerts and other ticketed events to enter; food created by the Blue Ribbon restaurant group is available for purchase (including some vegetarian and vegan options) and the bar serves local craft beer. Continue to Manhattan to Drom (85 Ave. A; 212-777-1157, dromnyc.com) for a spot that’s more than just a live music venue. Also sporting a full kitchen and bar. With a capacity of only 300, shows are intimate experiences — but other nights involve repeating monthly dance parties and comedy nights.

Sign up for Newsday's Travel newsletter Plan small day trips, big getaways and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pop-ups

Replacing its “Summer of Love” pop-up, the Arlo SoHo hotel (231 Hudson St., Manhattan; 212-342-7000, arlohotels.com) stays seasonal with its "Autumn at Arlo" experience. Starting on Oct. 7 (until Dec. 1), “AaA” is intended to give those of us who live south of the Hudson Valley an upstate-styled experience. A pair of cedar cabins imported from the Canadian Rockies will be placed in the courtyard, each decorated in fall fashion. Both hotel guests and droppers-by can hang on the porches and chill out with seasonal food and drink; the cabins can be made private with reservations. On the other hand, for those who can’t let go of the warm weather, Rosé Mansion (111 W. 32nd St., Manhattan; rosewinemansion.com) is an indoor amusement parklike set-up where the beloved summer-fav pink drink stars as the theme; visitors can sample and sip rosé wines throughout this pop-up 32,000 square foot spot that also offers an indoor “tree house” and a ball pit plus a selection of weekly events.

Club it up

Rooftop parties are all the rage in NYC, even when the fall and winter arrive. One choice option is the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge atop Moxy Times Square (485 7th Ave., Manhattan; 212-268-0188, moxy-hotels.marriott.com). Open year-round, this hang soars 18 floors above city streets and features an indoor lounge, outdoor gardens and amazing views of the city, but is probably most recognized for its “Foreplay” mini-putting green and weekend brunch. A bit farther uptown, the PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown (210 W. 55th St., Manhattan; 646-756-2044, phdterrace.com) is also open year-round with no cover. A popular stop atop the Dream Hotel Midtown, it serves as a go-to for drinks and dining with an ever-ready option to look out on the city below with wide views.

One of the premiere places to see celebrity DJs play what’s hot in the clubs right now is Marquee New York (289 10th Ave., Manhattan; 646-473-0202, marqueeny.com), where international stars work regularly; expect loud beats, people dancing all night and lengthy lines to get in. (Tickets are available online, but ticket holders must arrive before 12:30 a.m. — the best way to secure access is to reserve a VIP table, and that starts at $1,000; dress to impress.) Meanwhile, Webster Hall (125 E. 11th St., Manhattan; websterhall.com) is fondly remembered by the Gen X set as a place to dance and catch great shows, and after shuttering for some time has returned with a similar formula of big-club dance nights and live music that ranges from electronic acts to shows featuring hot-right-now indie bands and iconic acts.

Extraordinary sweets

It’s almost impossible to name which eateries you must try in NYC. However, it must be noted that at Dominique Ansel Bakery (89 Spring St., Manhattan; 212-219-2773, dominiqueanselny.com), the kind of sweets being served are so top-notch — for example, take the “Cookie Shot:” a shotglass-shaped warm chocolate chip cookie filled with cold-infused Tahitian vanilla milk — or the “Frozen S’mores:” a center of Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream wrapped in a crispy chocolate-tinged layer under honey marshmallow before being torched and served on a smoked branch. For ice cream, Oddfellows Ice Cream Co. has three locations in Brooklyn and two in Manhattan. There’s no guarantee you’ll get exactly what you want upon arrival because the flavors are made in small batches and may change daily, or even in the same day. (Individual addresses and more information at oddfellowsnyc.com.)