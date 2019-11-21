The behemoth that blew the rest of the cruise ships out of the water is 10 years old, and nearing the end of a two-month face-lift that makes what is now one of the four largest cruise ships in the world look more like its younger sister ships.

Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas began a $165 million overhaul in September at Navantia Shipyard in Cadiz, Spain, that will see the ship receive iconic items that have been the highlight of 2016’s Harmony of the Seas and 2018’s Symphony of the Seas. It’s set to debut its changes when it arrives at PortMiami later this month.

Those include the 10-deck dry slide, The Ultimate Abyss, and the three-slide water park, The Perfect Storm.

“We get the chance to reimagine something which was truly unique even when she was built and delivered 10 years ago almost to the day to be honest,” said Kevin Douglas, vice president of fleet modernization for Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD. “Almost every single space on the ship is getting touched, and this is quite something on such a large ship.”

The first of what is now four Oasis-class vessels, the 225,288-gross-ton ship had its maiden voyage Dec. 5, 2009.

Each Oasis-class ship has held the title of world’s largest cruise ship, with incremental size increase with each ship’s debut. Oasis of the Seas currently has 2,742 staterooms, but will be adding around 60 staterooms for more than a 5,500-passenger capacity based on double occupancy, similar to 2018’s Symphony of the Seas.

That includes a new category of suite, the Ultimate Panoramic Suite. Located above the ship’s bridge, these two suites feature 200-degree panoramic views with wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling glass windows. They can accommodate up to four guests each and are part of the highest end of suites on board the ship.



