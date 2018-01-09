TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 42° Good Morning
Clear 42° Good Morning
Travel

AirlineRatings.com top 20 safest airlines for 2018

Top 20 safest airlines for 2018 according to AirlineRatings.com.

The website rates by safety, innovation and cost.

The website rates by safety, innovation and cost. Photo Credit: iStock

By Kristen Sullivan
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

When choosing an airline most travelers' top priorities are safety and low cost.

AirlineRatings.com, a safety and product rating review website, released its list of the top 20 safest airlines for 2018. To determine the safest airlines, the company analyzed the most important factors for safety, including an airline's crash record, serious incident record and the fleet age. 

In a recent news release, AirlineRatings.com editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas said these airlines are "standouts in the industry and are leaders in safety, innovation, and launching of new aircraft."

The top airlines for 2018 are: Air New Zealand, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, EVA Air, Finnair, Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines, KLM, Lufthansa, Qantas, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Scandinavian Airline System, Singapore Airlines, Swiss, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia.

The editors named as their top 10 safest low-cost airlines: Aer Lingus, Flybe, Frontier, HK Express, Jetblue, Jetstar Australia, Thomas Cook, Virgin America, Vueling, and Westjet.

The website also included its lowest-ranked one-star airlines: Air Koryo, Bluewing Airlines, Buddha Air, Nepal Airlines, Tara Air, Trigana Air Service and Yeti Airlines.

By Kristen Sullivan
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

LI Getaways

The pool by the Carriage House at the 11 inns and B&Bs on LI's South Fork
View of the ocean and beach at Gurney's East End hotels, inns for summer getaways
Yasmin and Chuck Godsmark from New Orleans learns 12 LI wineries with unique tasting rooms
People dance late into the summer night at Greenport after dark: There’s plenty to do at night, too
David Wines, farmer and owner at Ty Llwyd Tour brings foodies to North Fork food producers
WHEN | WHERE Mondays-Thursdays 11-5 p.m.; Fridays LI wineries uncork the weekend fun