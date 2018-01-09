When choosing an airline most travelers' top priorities are safety and low cost.

AirlineRatings.com, a safety and product rating review website, released its list of the top 20 safest airlines for 2018. To determine the safest airlines, the company analyzed the most important factors for safety, including an airline's crash record, serious incident record and the fleet age.

In a recent news release, AirlineRatings.com editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas said these airlines are "standouts in the industry and are leaders in safety, innovation, and launching of new aircraft."

The top airlines for 2018 are: Air New Zealand, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, EVA Air, Finnair, Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines, KLM, Lufthansa, Qantas, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Scandinavian Airline System, Singapore Airlines, Swiss, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia.

The editors named as their top 10 safest low-cost airlines: Aer Lingus, Flybe, Frontier, HK Express, Jetblue, Jetstar Australia, Thomas Cook, Virgin America, Vueling, and Westjet.

The website also included its lowest-ranked one-star airlines: Air Koryo, Bluewing Airlines, Buddha Air, Nepal Airlines, Tara Air, Trigana Air Service and Yeti Airlines.