Fireworks return to SeaWorld after two-year absence

Two years after ending nightly fireworks shows during the summer months, SeaWorld has revived the long-standing tradition — but only on Saturdays.

Responding to public requests to bring back the nighttime pyrotechnics, the San Diego park reinstated them in July and will continue to stage them throughout August on Saturday evenings, plus Sunday, Sept. 1.

“We’ve received continued feedback from our guests and the public wishing to see our fireworks displays again, as they really miss them,” said SeaWorld San Diego spokesman Dave Koontz. “We decided to bring them back this year as a summer Saturday celebration through the Labor Day weekend.”

When the park announced an end to regularly held fireworks in 2017, it said the move was being made to accommodate its new nighttime Electric Ocean attraction, which features bioluminescent lighting, overhead laser lights and aquatic acrobatics. At the time the San Diego marine park received its approval to stage the new nightly show, the California Coastal Commission restricted fireworks displays to 14 nights per summer. That still applies, and scheduling the fireworks on Saturdays, plus select summer holidays, will not violate that restriction.

When SeaWorld made the changeover to its new nighttime programming, environmental activist and attorney Marco Gonzalez, who in years past has battled SeaWorld over its fireworks, applauded the theme park for phasing them out. He said recently that he is disappointed that SeaWorld is now scheduling them more frequently, even if it is only one night a week.

“It’s a little bit on the wrong direction and they need to come up with a better mechanism to keep people in the park later in the day, which is the whole point of them doing the fireworks,” Gonzalez said. “I understand they’ve tried some other programs, but the lure of waiting for fireworks is more successful in keeping people from leaving.”

Koontz would not say what the park’s fireworks plans are for next summer, but SeaWorld has talked informally to the Coastal Commission staff about the possibility of a nighttime aerial light show powered by drones. No formal application has been submitted yet, but it remains a possibility, Koontz said.

“We are always looking at potential new experiences for our guests,” he said.