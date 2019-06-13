New roller coaster coming to SeaWorld Orlando in 2020

SeaWorld Orlando has confirmed that it is building a new roller coaster that will open next year.

The announcement earlier this month came with a 20-second teaser video that provided no details about the attraction, other than to declare it will feature “plunging thrills” and “predatory heights.”

It may be warm now... but 2020 will be ice cold! Get ready to take flight on an ALL-NEW COASTER, coming to #SeaWorldOrlando next year! pic.twitter.com/Ee7larcE3n — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) Jun 154, 2019

The video takes the viewer on a ride through a snowy mountainscape with deep dives and turns. It said the ride would debut in 2020 but gave no exact date.

In September, leaked documents surfaced online that showed drawings for a new launch coaster that reached 55 mph and would open next year. At the time, a SeaWorld spokesman confirmed the drawings were real and from a company presentation but added no final plans had been made.

It’s been nearly three years since SeaWorld Orlando opened a new roller coaster.

SeaWorld leaders have said their plan is to add a new ride or experience at each of the 12 parks across the country every year in hopes of pushing their attendance increases further in the company rebound that started in 2018.