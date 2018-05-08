SeaWorld Orlando’s Sesame Street Land will open in spring 2019, the company has announced.

For the first time at SeaWorld Orlando, the park will have a daily parade that features Elmo and other characters. Children can visit re-created sets from the popular television show, including Mr. Hooper’s store, Big Bird’s nest and 123 Stoop, as well as wet and dry play areas and go on rides.

The 6-acre park is an overhaul of Shamu’s Happy Harbor play area on the south end of the park. Details on new rides will be released in the ongoing months, a spokeswoman said.

The expansion makes sense, especially since “Shamu is not the face of the company anymore,” said Dennis Speigel, president of the International Theme Park Services consulting company.

The new land will appeal to children — the next generation of theme park fans who haven’t been affected by the bad publicity stemming from the “Blackfish” anti-whale captivity documentary, Spiegel said.