TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Travel

Carnival names mother of Shaquille O'Neal as godmother to new ship

Shaquille O'Neal with his mother Lucille O'Neal.

Shaquille O'Neal with his mother Lucille O'Neal. Credit: MediaNews Group via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

By Bruce Parkinson Tribune News Service
Print

Lucille O’Neal, author, philanthropist and mother of Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal, has been named godmother of the transformed Carnival Radiance, set to debut in December following a $200 million dry dock.

He will preside over the ship’s naming ceremony taking place in Long Beach, California, before its inaugural cruise on Dec. 13. During the festivities, Lucille and Shaquille will cut the ribbon to officially open Big Chicken, the second seagoing restaurant created by the former basketball great, featuring dishes based on his family’s recipes.

Shaq’s mom is an accomplished speaker who donates her time and talent to a wide range of charitable organizations, including serving on the board of the Orlando Ovarian Center Alliance, and president and co-founder of the Mothers of Professional Basketball Players.She also established the Odessa Chambliss Center for Health Equity on the campus of Bethune Cookman University (BCU) in honor of her late mother, Odessa Chambliss, and focuses on health disparities, social determinants of health, and social justice.

The author of an inspirational biography, "Walk Like You Have Somewhere to Go," Lucille O’Neal is a glowing example of the importance of education. She resumed her studies after raising her children to graduate cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from BCU and the completion of a graduate program from the University of Phoenix.

For these efforts, she was awarded an honorary doctorate from BCU. "When Shaquille was named Chief Fun Officer a couple of years ago, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be named godmother of a cruise ship," said Lucille.

"To think that my name will be forever associated with Carnival Radiance and that I’m joining other esteemed women who have served as a Carnival godmother is truly an honor."

"Lucille’s long-standing commitment to caring for others is a reflection of what we look for in a Godmother and as the mother of our amazing Chief Fun Officer, Shaquille O’Neal, we also know she’s got some fun in her DNA so she’s the perfect choice for godmother of this beautiful ship," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

New offerings added to Carnival Radiance during its bow-to-stern makeover include Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse created by Food Network star and longtime partner Guy Fieri; the Heroes Tribute Bar saluting those that serve in the Armed Forces; Cucina del Capitano family-style Italian restaurant; Bonsai Sushi; and the Caribbean-inspired RedFrog Pub.All of the ship’s public spaces have been transformed, including the water park, youth facilities, retail shops, Cloud 9 Spa and a new Liquid Lounge home to Carnival’s award-winning Playlist Productions shows.

Carnival Radiance’s Long Beach-based schedule includes three-day voyages to Ensenada and four-day sailings calling at Ensenada and Catalina Island. She joins Carnival Panorama operating weeklong Mexican Riviera cruises and Carnival Miracle sailing four- and five-day Mexico voyages.

By Bruce Parkinson Tribune News Service

Travel Extras

The entrance to LEGOLAND New York Resort, located
Legoland, Rocking Horse Ranch more: 5 family-friendly resorts in NYS to visit this winter 
A view from inside the Children's Museum of
6 children's museums to visit in New York State this winter
Belleayre Mountain, Hunter Mountain and more ski resorts
Ski big and go home: 6 nearby resorts for LIers to hit the slopes this winter
Guests at Disney's Riviera Resort at Walt Disney
The new Disney World hacks: How to skip lines, restaurants to try and meet Mickey
People play among the waves in this 1.6-million
Spending the day at the American Dream amusement center in NJ
Early-rising visitors to Acadia National Park await the
Hiking and history at Mount Desert Island, Acadia National Park 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?