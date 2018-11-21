TODAY'S PAPER
Travel

A peek inside Six Flags Holiday in the Park

Six Flags Great Adventure's Holiday in the Park

Six Flags Great Adventure's Holiday in the Park will feature new attractions, shows, rides, games and dining options. Photo Credit: Six Flags Great Adventure

By Annalise Knudson Tribune Content Agency
Print

Six Flags Great Adventure has transformed into a winter wonderland for the holiday season.

The Jackson, New Jersey, theme park will be open on weekends and select days through Jan. 1. The Holiday in the Park festival will feature new attractions, shows, rides, games and dining options.

Here’s what’s new this year:

“Wonder: A Cirque Spectacular Show" — the theater production features acrobats with song and dance.

“Deck the Halls" —This new themed section features massive, illuminated, iconic images of the holiday season.

“Holiday Craze Mirror Maze" — this is a new walk-through, mirror adventure maze.

“The Elf Who Saved Christmas!”  — a comedy featuring four elves that save Christmas.

Returning attractions and decorations include a light show on the 52-foot-tall tree in the middle of the park, a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, a giant inflatable gingerbread man, holiday fire pits, holiday treats and festive photo spots.

All rides are weather-permitting.

INFO Single-day tickets $47.99 and up; 732-928-2000, sixflags.com

