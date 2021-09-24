Long Island skiers and boarders are understandably anxious for a return to some semblance of downhill normalcy this winter. For thrill-seekers looking to get back on the slopes this season, here are six ski resorts within three hours of Long Island for those looking to take a daytrip.

While many of the coronavirus protocols from last year will remain in place for the 2021-22 season — most notably, mandatory online purchasing — others will be modified or rescinded, depending on the status of the pandemic at the start of the ski season and in accordance with state regulations. For current operating restrictions and 2021-22 pricing, be sure to check the resort's website before departure.

Thunder Ridge, Patterson, New York

(65 miles from Long Island)

A relatively small, but well-established resort with an extensive beginners’ area, Thunder Ridge’s single open slope makes it particularly well-suited for families who wish to ski together and for kids who don’t want to spend a lot of time in the car to get to the snowy destination.

Terrain: 100 acres; 500 feet vertical; 22 trails (40% beginner, 40% intermediate, 20% advanced); 1 terrain park

Lift tickets: Available for full day (10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays), half-day (1-5 pm), twilight (3-9 p.m.) and night (5 a.m.-9 p.m.). Age categories: adults (13 and over), junior (ages 6-12), 5 and under.

Additional features: Night skiing, complimentary shuttle service from the Patterson Metro-North station with purchase of ski package.

INFO: 137 Birch Hill Rd., Patterson; 845-878-4100, thunderridgeski.com

Mountain Creek, Vernon, New Jersey

(70 miles from Long Island)

Extending over four peaks with more than 1,000 feet vertical, Mountain Creek is a surprisingly large resort, complete with two lodges and base accommodations. Advanced skiers have a large portion of Bear Peak to themselves, while boarders have 80-feature South Peak, the largest terrain park in the East, completely to themselves.

Terrain: 167 acres; 1,040 feet vertical; 46 trails (24% beginner, 46% intermediate, 30% advanced); 4 terrain parks

Lift tickets: Available for full day (9 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays and Sundays, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays) and twilight (3 p.m. till close). Age categories: adults (19-64), youth (ages 7-18), children 6 and under free with purchase of adult day ticket.

Additional features: Night skiing, snow tubing, Sno-Go bikes, base accommodations at Appalachian Lodge.

INFO: 200 Route 94, Vernon, New Jersey; 973-827-2000, mountaincreek.com

Camelback, Tannersville, Pennsylvania

(108 miles from Long Island)

The largest and most amenity-laden of the Pocono resorts has always been a favorite with Metro New York and Philadelphia families who also appreciate its spread-out, mostly beginner/intermediate, top-to-bottom trail system. The addition of the 453-room Camelback Lodge, featuring an indoor water park, has only made it more so.

Terrain: 166 acres; 850 feet vertical; 39 trails (39% beginner, 26% intermediate, 26% advanced, 9% expert); 5 terrain parks

Lift tickets: Available for full day (9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. weekends and holidays) and twilight (3-7 p.m. weekdays, 3-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays). Age categories: adult (19-64), youth (ages 6-18), children 5 and under free.

Additional features: Night skiing, snow tubing, base accommodations at lodge.

INFO: 301 Resort Dr., Tannersville, Pennsylvania; 855-515-1283, camelbackresort.com

Hunter Mountain, Hunter, New York

(142 miles from Long Island)

For years, Hunter’s claim to being "the closest big mountain to NYC" attracted the metro area’s most proficient skiers and boarders, especially to its Hunter West slopes.

Terrain: 320 acres; 1,600 feet vertical; 67 trails (25% beginner, 30% intermediate, 30% advanced, 15% expert); 4 terrain parks

Lift tickets: Available for only full day (9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends and holidays). Age categories: adults (ages 18-64), youth (ages 7-17), 6 and under are free with paying adult.

Additional features: Lively après-ski, luxury base accommodation at Kaatskill Mountain Club.

INFO: 64 Klein Ave., Hunter; 518-263-4223, huntermtn.com

Belleayre Mountain, Highmount, New York

(147 miles from Long Island)

Owned and operated by the state, Belleayre is the smallest and most isolated of the three major Catskill resorts. As a result, Belleayre typically offers the best value, the most casual atmosphere and the least maddening crowds.

Terrain: 171 acres; 1,404 feet vertical, 50 trails (22% beginner, 58% intermediate, 10% advanced, 10% expert); 2 terrain parks

Lift tickets: Available for only full day (9 a.m.-4 p.m. midweek and weekends). Age categories: adult (20-64), teen (ages 13-19), junior (ages 7-12), 6 and under.

Additional features: Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing

INFO: 181 Galli Curci Rd., Highmount; 845-254-5600, belleayre.com

Windham Mountain, Windham, New York

(154 miles from Long Island)

Slightly smaller and less challenging than nearby Hunter Mountain, Windham is a prudent choice for those who want a big mountain but want to ski leisurely.

Terrain: 285 acres; 1,600 feet vertical; 54 trails (20% beginner, 48% intermediate, 19% advanced, 13% expert); 6 terrain parks

Lift tickets: Available for full day (9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends and holidays), 4-Hour Flex (midweek, nonholidays) and sunset (2-8 p.m. weekends and holidays). Age categories: adult (18-64), youth (ages 7-17), 6 and under.

Additional features: Night skiing, snow tubing, kids’ snowmobiles, base accommodations at Winwood Inn and Condos (free shuttle).

INFO: 19 Resort Dr., Windham; 800-754-9463, windhammountain.com