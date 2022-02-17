Hitting the slopes may be the first thing that comes to mind this winter, but some ski resorts have more to offer than just skiing and snowboarding. Check out spots in New York and the Northeast that have lodging options, snow biking, restaurants and more for guests to do and explore.

Whiteface Mountain, New York

Billed as having the highest vertical drop of any ski resort east of the Rocky Mountains, skiing this majestic peak is one draw, but it’s also near Lake Placid, the former host of two Winter Olympics. A free shuttle runs between Whiteface Mountain and Lake Placid (until March 12) that also makes stops around the area as well. For non-skiers looking to explore the area, travel over to the village and check out the Olympic Jumping Complex (5486 Cascade Rd.) where ski jumpers and other aerialists perform tricks or soar through the air. One way to watch is aboard the Skyride gondola ($20; ages 7-12 $15, free 6 and younger). Over at the Olympic Center (2634 Main St.), visitors can skate at the James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval (select dates though March 13; $10, $20 Saturdays and Sundays, skate rentals $10). Or head to Mt. Van Hoevenberg (31 Van Hoevenberg Way) to try the "Lake Placid Bobsled Experience," which puts participants in a sled-like cart that can go as fast as 55 mph (Saturdays through March 5, plus Feb. 18 through 26; $250 for up to two passengers 9 and older, add a third passenger 13 and older for an additional $100).

There are many resorts, hotels and other places from which to choose in the area; the Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort (2559 Main St., Lake Placid; 888-621-2711, golden-arrow.com) has an indoor pool and a private beach. Rates start at $149.

INFO 5021 Route 86, Wilmington; 518-946-2223, whiteface.com

Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort, Connecticut

About 100 miles from Manhattan, synthetic snow is made here whenever conditions allow. This is a plus for skiers and snowboarders, but here you can also try a snow bike, a device that allows those who have never skied a seated way to shoosh down the resort’s trails. An hourlong lesson can be arranged ($130), and the bikes are $59 to rent for four hours, $79 for eight. Snow tubing is another activity to try, with 105-minute sessions $32 on weekdays, $37 weekends. Kids can also find winter fun in The Kid’s Snow Zone, a play space that offers mini-tubing ($5 per child). Powder Ridge also hosts events and features the Fire at the Ridge restaurant (Wednesdays through Sundays). Fire pits can also be reserved in advance for $30 two-hour sit-downs. Overnight rooms start at $180.

INFO 99 Powder Hill Rd., Middlefield; 866-860-0208, powderridgepark.com

Mountain Creek Resort, New Jersey

This family-friendly resort opened its new snowtubing park in January. Operating Thursdays through Sundays (through March 13), guests over the age of 5 and at least 42 inches tall can take part. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance. Skiing and snowboarding are the main attractions, but Mountain Creek also offers Sno-Go ski biking ($59.99; through March 5). There are numerous food and drink options for guests. (hours and days vary per eatery). Visitors can also roast marshmallows by the fire pit, utilize the heated outdoor pool or use a hot tub. Rates to stay at its Appalachian lodge start at $199. Mountain Creek is a cashless resort.

INFO 200 Route 94, Vernon; 973-827-2000, mountaincreek.com

Mountain Club on Loon, New Hampshire

Loon Mountain is a hub for winter sports, features a pair of summits and the resort is located right on the slopes. For an offbeat undertaking, head 4.5 miles east to find the New Hampshire outpost of the Ice Castles (24 Clark Farm Rd., North Woodstock; icecastles.com), an interactive experience featuring a series of castles carved from ice, each featuring tunnels, slides and other obstacles. At night, the scene transforms with glowing, color-changing lights embedded in the structures, making for a very Instagrammable adventure (through Feb. 26). Tickets are $20 ages 12 and older, Mondays through Thursdays, $27 Fridays through Sundays and holidays, ages 4-11 are $15, $22 Fridays through Sundays and holidays (3 and younger are free). Guests can also add on a sleigh ride to explore the illuminated trail through the woods ($20 per person). New England pub fare is served in the Mountain Club’s restaurant, and if you need some personal pampering, the spa and wellness center can supply facials, body treatments and massages. Suites start at $408 nightly, but under the "Rise and Dine" package the Single Night Rate includes breakfast for two plus a $25 dinner voucher, a $50 Spa Voucher and kids eat free (one child per adult).

INFO 90 Loon Mountain Rd., Lincoln; 603-745-2244, mtnclub.com

Sunday River, Maine

Skiers and snowboarders can take advantage of eight connected mountain peaks, and Sno-Go ski bikes are also an option when it comes to tackling the trails. For something new, the resort added the "Apres Aglow" attraction this season, a half-mile walk through a wooded area where thousands of holiday lights have been strung across and through the trees. Guests can book a time in advance then wander or play on a lit-up swing set. A complimentary hot cocoa is also given to each participant; open Fridays, Saturdays and holidays through March 19, tickets are $15 each. There are Saturday night firework shows through March 26. Spa services such as massages and body treatments can be arranged at the resort's Jordan Hotel. There are also several eateries from which to choose. There are also two hotels and an inn at Sunday River for those who want to spend the night or weekend (rates vary based on date, day of week).

INFO 15 S. Ridge Rd., Newry; 800-543-2754, sundayriver.com