Plan a snowy getaway with your family. Here are five escape-worthy spots to consider:

1. The Sebastian, Vail, Colorado. Let the resort pros make sure your high-altitude holiday goes off without a hitch. The Sebastian’s amenities-on-demand program can deliver ski and snow essentials to your room along with breakfast. Team up with the adventure concierge to plan a snowshoe adventure and ice skating for the older kids while the littlest one plays in the Tykes Room.

INFO snow.com; thesebastianvail.com

2. Basecamp Hotel, South Lake Tahoe, California. Your kids will love the cozy options available at this boutique hotel. The Great Indoor Family Room sports a King bed for the grown-ups, adjacent to a wall tented room featuring bunk beds, a faux campfire, a picnic table and camp chairs. Happy hour includes homemade soups and stews. No surprise: s’mores are served nightly.

INFO basecamphotels.com

3. The National Park Inn, Mount Rainer National Park, Washington. Immerse yourselves in the beauty of the park’s Longmire Historic District. Check in to one of 25 rooms in the two-story lodge. Relax in the lounge and sip hot cocoa near the massive stone fireplace. Visit the general store, a circa 1911 log cabin, for access to cross country, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing rentals and other goodies.

INFO mtrainierguestservices.com/accommodations/national-park-inn

4. Sundance Resort, Sundance, Utah. You’ll find it difficult to emerge from the cozy lodge warmed by a roaring fire. But when you do, choose from cross country, cross-country skiing and snowshoe trails or downhill runs on the slopes of Mount Timpanagos. The resort offers family-friendly pottery, beading and printmaking classes, winter fly-fishing and menus with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients.

INFO sundanceresort.com

5. Devil’s Thumb Ranch, Tabernash, Colorado. Stay in a cozy cabin or sleep in the High Lonesome Lodge, where guests take in views of the Continental Divide and the Ranch Creek Valley. Choose from 31 guest rooms and four suites, each with private outdoor patios and Adirondack-style rockers. Grab the binoculars for a glimpse of wildlife roaming on this 6,000-acre expanse of Colorado beauty.

INFO devilsthumbranch.com