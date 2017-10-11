Mineral hot springs offer the opportunity to soak in healing waters and to learn about their ancient origins. Here are five places where your family can warm up in the water.

1. THERMOPOLIS, WYOMING

This Western town is home to the world’s largest hot spring. Gather the clan to swim, slide, soak and steam in the hot mineral water. Fly-fish on the nearby Big Horn River or head into the mountains to access smaller streams. Learn how paleontologists work, participate in a real dig or wander through the museum at the Wyoming Dinosaur Center.

INFO thermopolis.com, travelwyoming.com

2. STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLORADO

In the late 1880s fur trappers passing through this Colorado enclave heard an odd noise resembling a steamboat. They were pleasantly surprised to find more than 150 geothermal steamy, bubbling springs that today soothe tired muscles apres ski or after a long day’s hike. Check out nearby Strawberry Park Hot Springs, which has hand-built stone pools of varying temperatures, tepee changing rooms and a natural and serene environment.

INFO strawberryhotsprings.com, steamboathotsprings.org

3. HOT SPRINGS, ARKANSAS

This area’s earliest settlers believed the steaming pools had magical healing powers. In time, the town and the Hot Springs National Park grew around the storied thermal waters. Stroll through the Bathhouse Row National Historic Landmark District and visit the Fordyce Bathhouse, now the welcome center that once included a bowling alley.

INFO nps.gov/hosp/index.htm, hotsprings.org

4. GLENWOOD SPRINGS, COLORADO

Two blocks long, the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool complex includes a kids pool with fountains, a waterslide, and diving and therapy pools. The mini-golf course crosses over bridges and by waterfalls. Later, step next door to the Yampah Spa & Vapor Caves for a natural sauna in rock caves.

INFO hotspringspool.com, colorado.com

5. CHICO HOT SPRINGS, EMIGRANT, MONTANA

The Chico Hot Springs Resort & Spa, in Montana’s picturesque Paradise Valley, is popular for its steaming springs, gourmet cuisine and proximity to a world-class recreation area that includes Yellowstone National Park and the famed Yellowstone River. Cross into the park for a dip in the Boiling River, where natural hot tubs provide a unique experience.

INFO chicohotsprings.com, visitmt.com