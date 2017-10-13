The most magical place on earth has gotten even better with the development of a new service that allows guests to bring along their precious pooches.
Walt Disney World Resort announced Friday that starting Sunday, Oct. 15, it will welcome human guests' furry friends to four of its resort hotels in Orlando: Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney Port Orleans Resort — Riverside, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and the cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. The service allows for guests to bring up to two dogs who can enjoy easy access to outdoor pet activities, including exercise and pet relief areas.
The resorts do add a fee to the hotel stay for pets. The Yacht Club will add an additional $75 to room rates, while the other three will add $50.
When guests check in, they will receive a Pluto’s Welcome Kit complete with a mat, multiple bowls, a pet ID tag, plastic disposable bags, puppy pads and dog walking maps. Doggy day care and other pet services will also be offered nearby to accommodate pet parents.
Disney announced only a few conditions for pets to stay at the resort: "They must be well behaved, leashed in resort public areas and have proper vaccinations."
