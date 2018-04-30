Report: Customer satisfaction with airlines is down

Airline customer satisfaction ratings aren’t flying high according to a new study.

The 2018 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Travel Report — based on data from 12,172 travelers surveyed between April 2017 and March 2018 — found that customer satisfaction with airlines has dropped 2.7 percent from last year to a total score of 73 out of 100, making 2018 one of the first years in a while that overall airline satisfaction has decreased.

The report highlighted Southwest as the top-rated airline, taking the lead from last year’s top scorer, JetBlue.

Nearly every aspect of the air travel experience saw a decline in satisfaction in 2018, including making reservations (81 out of 100), flight crew courtesy (80), baggage handling (79) and leg room (69). The only category exempted from the worsening ratings is the check-in process, which remains at 82.

For more information on the report, go to theacsi.org.