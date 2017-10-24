Far from Spain’s sunny beaches in the sierra region of Extremadura — a two-hour drive west of Madrid — there lies a small mountaintop village with challenging hikes, natural spring pools and crystal-clear drinking water.

Guijo de Santa Bárbara is nestled next to the nature preserve Garganta de Los Infiernos, Hell’s Throat — an appropriate name for this rocky, dry mountain landscape soothed by the valley’s cool running waters.

The relaxing village has several bed-and-breakfasts and two family-run restaurants. For families or couples, it is an ideal four-day retreat after touring Madrid. For those sunbathing on the Costa de Sol, it’s a change of scenery a leisurely five-hour drive north.

Along the way, stop in Ronda, a 15th century city that sits above a 390-foot gorge. A walk along the Nuevo Puente, which spans the gorge, offers glorious views of quiet valleys where bulls and horses graze in open fields. A walk through Ronda’s romantic cobble streets reminds visitors why Ernest Hemingway described this city in his novel “For Whom the Bells Tolls.”

A national two-lane highway to Plasencia leads you to Guijo de Santa Bárbara, which is not marked in the 2017 Michelin Map. A town road to Villanueva de la Vera connects to a single-lane road up the mountain to the village where fig, plum and pear trees grow alongside the road.

A FARMHOUSE B&B

Guijo de Santa Bárbara is visited year-round by nature-loving hikers from Madrid, who enjoy the winter snow and horseback excursions.

The Casa Rural de la Sierra Tormantos is a four-star, six-room bed-and-breakfast. The 19th century two-story stone farmhouse is carefully refurbished with a rustic décor of pottery, hand tools and archival photographs that depict farm life.

Snuggled inside a valley of green, prickly pine trees and white rock, the inn’s balcony and pool overlook the Sierra de Tormantos, which slopes into deep ravines and valleys that extend to the horizon. A remoteness from the world engulfs the village. Residents here cultivate their own fruits and vegetables on the same stonewall terrace farms built by the Moors a thousand years ago.

Farm-to-table produce is served daily for breakfast with fresh baked thin crust baguettes and artisan jams of peach and raspberry. Fresh plums, apples and watermelon are served with goat cheese from the goats that wander the mountainside.

RELIGIOUS PROCESSION

After breakfast one August morning, we drive halfway up the mountain to begin a four-hour hike, joined by families on a religious procession honoring the village’s patron saint, the Virgin of the Clouds. Each summer, natives return to visit grandparents and participate in the procession, where all ages climb to the top to attend Mass at a small chapel that houses a wooden icon of the virgin.

Jesus Leal Santos, co-owner and operator of Casa Rural, doubles as a guide to the Ruta Refugio de las Nieves, (“Refuge Route of the Clouds”), more than 900 yards above sea level.

Tall and lanky, wearing sneakers and shorts, he leaps over the footpaths of craggy rocks and slippery stones while holding a cellphone in one hand and two backpacks. During the hike, he recommends a slow and steady traverse. “I like going slow,” he says. “It gives me time to smell nature and feel the mountain air pass through me.”

SPIRITUAL EXERCISE

At the top two water spigots made of rock bubble with cool water making the name “Refugio” appropriate for thirsty hikers. Inside the chapel people light candles and hear Mass. The priest blesses the mountain and the water that flows to the village below.

The climb is a spiritual exercise where one forgets the past and ignores the future. “Up here you forget about everything,” said Santos’ wife, Consuelo Romero Arjona, co-owner of the Casa Rural.

After the hike in the early afternoon, when the Spanish sun is its hottest, hikers refresh themselves with a swim in natural pools of crystal clear water that exposes its rocky bottom.

Swimmers spread out their towels and sunbathe on the rocks before retreating to the town’s restaurant for a paella of rice with meat or fish — all prepared in an outdoor kitchenette in a tabletop-sizes pan over a gas stove.

Guijo de Santa Bárbara is a quiet place where chirping swallows and a solitary church bell keep the slow rhythm of village life humming; reminding us to eat, love nature and take daily siestas.