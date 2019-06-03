TODAY'S PAPER
New Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction opens at Disneyland in Anaheim, California

Stormtroopers patrol the Tie Echelon Stage in the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park. Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

By Chris Pizzello The Associated Press
From animatronic aliens to droidprints in the ground, Disneyland's latest addition immerses visitors in a brand-new locale in the "Star Wars" universe.

Every detail of the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land is meant to look and feel like it was plucked from a "Star Wars" film, whether it's the heads of fearsome creatures mounted on a shopkeeper's wall or the massive replica of the Millennium Falcon where visitors can dogfight with TIE fighters.

The 14-acre land, the largest expansion in Disneyland history, opened May 31 at the Anaheim, California, theme park. But it will remain one of the galaxy's most exclusive spots for several weeks, with reservations required to enter the area.

Disneyland hosted a preview for journalists, complete with fireworks and a ceremony attended by "Star Wars" creator George Lucas and three stars from the original trilogy: Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams.

The preview event offered the first look of the completed expansion before it is mobbed by visitors lured by its enchantments, which include familiar foods from the films, lightsabers, personal droids for sale and encounters with characters from the latest films, including Kylo Ren, Rey and Finn.

Visitors will need reservations to enter this exclusive area at the Calofrinia theme park.

