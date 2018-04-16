TODAY'S PAPER
Passengers stuck in Mexico as Sun Country Airlines cancels flight

Hundreds of passengers stranded when airline ends Mexico

Hundreds of passengers stranded when airline ends Mexico service. Photo Credit: iStock

By The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of travelers from Minnesota are stranded in Mexico because they are unable to rebook Sun Country Airlines flights that were canceled due to a storm at home, because the carrier has ended its seasonal service south of the border.

Travelers are stuck in Los Cabos and Mazatlan.

Sun Country, based in Eagan, Minnesota, says the flights that were canceled were the last of the season and that it doesn't have another flight on which to rebook the passengers. It says the passengers will receive a refund for the return portion of their flight.

The Star Tribune reports that Sun Country spokeswoman Kelsey Dodson-Smith said the airline couldn't send another plane to collect the stranded passengers because it would mean canceling other flights to other destinations.

