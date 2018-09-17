Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Travel

Florida Keys RV resort reopens a year after Hurricane Irma

Sunshine Key RV Resort in the Lower Florida Keys

Sunshine Key RV Resort in the Lower Florida Keys has reopened to guests after being pummeled by Hurricane Irma in September 2017.  Photo Credit: AP/Bob Care

By The Associated Press
A year after Hurricane Irma passed through the Florida Keys, the island chain's largest recreational vehicle resort has formally reopened to visitors.

Sunshine Key RV Resort in the Lower Keys recently marked the reopening of 100 of its 399 RV sites, as well as new resort amenities. The resort says the remainder of the sites will return to business by Oct. 1.

The 75-acre resort's owner, Chicago-based Equity Lifestyle Properties, invested millions to rebuild infrastructure and enhance facilities after Irma's storm surge and winds pummeled the property Sept. 10, 2017.

More than 90 percent of lodging facilities have reopened throughout the Keys.

INFO 38801 Overseas Hwy, Big Pine Key, Florida. Make reservations at 800-852-0348.

By The Associated Press

