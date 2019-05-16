If you consider yourself a Taco Bell connoisseur who deems a Cheesy Gordita Crunch and a Baja blast a weekly necessity, you might consider a trip to Palm Springs this summer for an offbeat vacation.

The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort in Palm Springs will open for a limited time on Aug. 9. And, as you might imagine, the food offerings are all Taco Bell, all the time. And guests will get to sample surprise menu items exclusive to the hotel.

"The Bell stands to be the biggest expression of the Taco Bell lifestyle to date,” according to Marisa Thalberg, the company’s chief global brand officer. “It will be fun, colorful, flavorful and filled with more than what our fans might expect," she added in a recent news release. "Also, just like some of our most sought-after food innovations, this hotel brings something entirely new for lucky fans to experience and enjoy.”

The destination will feature a gift shop selling exclusive apparel for guests. Those looking to be pampered will have access to an on-site salon offering Taco Bell-inspired nail art, a braid bar and more.

There’s no word yet on exactly where the resort will be or how long it will operate, but reservations will open sometime in June, so keep an eye on tacobell.com/the-bell-hotel for details.