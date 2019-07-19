Alex Trebek, more stars set for TCM Cruise

Hollywood stars will be hitting the high seas this fall. The Turner Classic Movies Cruise will set sail from Oct. 22 to 27 and will be decked out with top talent, including "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.

The cable channel is marking its 25th anniversary this year by offering its first cruise since 2016. Trebek, 78, who hosted movie trivia contests and screenings on the cruise from 2012 to 2016, is coming back despite being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March. He told People magazine in May that he had made remarkable progress since undergoing treatment and the disease was "near remission."

Trebek won't be the only star onboard the Disney Magic for the five-night excursion which sails from New York City to Bermuda. Mitzi Gaynor, who starred opposite Marilyn Monroe in "There's No Business Like Show Business" (1954) and played Nellie Forbush in "South Pacific" (1958), is also slated to appear, along with Cicely Tyson, a best actress Oscar nominee for "Sounder" (1972) and an Emmy winner for "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman" (1974).

Other big names scheduled to appear are Oscar-nominated actress Diane Ladd ("Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore"), film critic and historian Leonard Maltin, and TCM hosts Ben Mankiewicz, Alicia Malone, Dave Karger and the "Czar of Noir" Eddie Muller. Also announced was Randy Haberkamp, managing director of preservation and foundation programs the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

TCM initiated the cruise in 2011 as a way for classic film fans to come together. Throughout the voyage, guests will see films on the big screen and listen to back stories on the making of those movies during Q&A sessions with the stars. The cruise is an offshoot of the channel's annual TCM Classic Film Festival, which takes place in April at various venues throughout Los Angeles.

According to TCM, the cruise is booked, but people can sign up at sixthman.net/pioneer/booking/tcm2019/ and be put on a waiting list if slots become available.