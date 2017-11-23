The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will march through the streets of Manhattan for its 91st year on Thursday.

The annual tradition will feature iconic balloons, including some new characters like Dr. Seuss' Grinch and Olaf from Disney's "Frozen," and performances by 98 Degrees and Gwen Stefani.

Scroll down to see photos of the balloons being inflated Wednesday night ahead of the parade.

Olaf takes to the sky on Thursday morning, Nov. 23, 2017.

Marchers along Central Park West get ready for the parade start on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

The scene along Central Park West on Thursday morning, Nov. 23, 2017.

Everyone is bundled up along Central Park West for the parade on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

A member of the crew for the Ronald McDonald balloon works beneath the netting as inflation begins along 79th Street in Manhattan on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, the day before the kickoff of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

The Olaf balloon is inflated by its crew on 79th Street in Manhattan on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, on the eve of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"Trolls" balloons are inflated on 79th Street in Manhattan on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

The Ronald McDonald balloon is inflated along 79th Street in Manhattan on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, the day before the kickoff of the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday.

Balloons are prepared for inflation along 79th Street in Manhattan on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, the day before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Approximately 300,000 cubic square feet of helium is used to inflate the balloons.