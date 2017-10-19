If you’re in need of a drink while traveling, you don’t have to repair to the hotel bar anymore — the bartender now makes house calls. Summon the martini man to your room at Four Seasons Hotel Chicago and he can shake (or stir) a cosmopolitan to get your night going. At Soho House hotels in Chicago, New York and Miami, a bartender meanders the halls pushing a cocktail cart nightly between 6 and 9, offering to craft cocktails for guests as they get ready for dinner. Cheers!
