TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
40° Good Evening
Travel

North Carolina "Oz" theme park reopening for summer tours

The park announced that it will reopen for guided tours in June 2018.

In this June 5, 2015 photo, dressed as

In this June 5, 2015 photo, dressed as Dorothy, Jana Greer leads a tour down the Yellow Brick Road at the Land of Oz on Beech Mountain, N.C. Photo Credit: Todd Sumlin/The Charlotte Observer via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A failed North Carolina theme park based on "The Wizard of Oz" will be reopening for tours in June.

The Charlotte Observer reported the "Land of Oz" park in Beech Mountain will open for six days in June, offering one-hour guided tours every Friday as well as Saturday, June 30.

The park says the tours will involve role playing. Dorothy will guide guests down the yellow brick road. Some guests will be chosen to play the roles of the Scarecrow, Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, the wicked Witch and Glinda, the good witch.

The park opened in 1970 and closed in the 1980s. Since then, it's opened only occasionally, including an annual Autumn of Oz Festival.

The park gained attention recently as trespassers stole bricks from its yellow brick road.

By The Associated Press

Travel Extras

Lanikai Beach, located on the Windward Coast of Top 10 beaches to visit in the U.S.
Passengers boarding a Southwest airline headed to West 5 cheap, easy getaways from MacArthur Airport
Champion Autism Network golf cart decorated with puzzle How a popular destination is becoming autism-friendly
Lisbon Destination Hostel is a fun place to Hostels offer savings, perks more for budget travelers
The Spa at Zemi Beach House Hotel & Planning a post-hurricane Caribbean trip
Amtrak will be offering Amtrak ends student, AAA discounts