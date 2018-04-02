CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A failed North Carolina theme park based on "The Wizard of Oz" will be reopening for tours in June.

The Charlotte Observer reported the "Land of Oz" park in Beech Mountain will open for six days in June, offering one-hour guided tours every Friday as well as Saturday, June 30.

The park says the tours will involve role playing. Dorothy will guide guests down the yellow brick road. Some guests will be chosen to play the roles of the Scarecrow, Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, the wicked Witch and Glinda, the good witch.

The park opened in 1970 and closed in the 1980s. Since then, it's opened only occasionally, including an annual Autumn of Oz Festival.

The park gained attention recently as trespassers stole bricks from its yellow brick road.