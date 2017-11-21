Three illustrated volumes perfect for the traveler on your shopping list
Books to buy travelers for the holiday.
Looking for the perfect holiday gift for that special someone who loves to travel? These beautifully illustrated volumes with big themes will get armchair travelers smiling and real-world travelers planning.
THE CITIES BOOK: A Journey Through the Best Cities in the World (Lonely Planet, $50) looks at 200 cities from Abu Dhabi through Zanzibar, with advice and information on everything from the best time to visit to ideas for a perfect day.
GREAT HIKING TRAILS OF THE WORLD (Rizzoli, $50) covers 80 trails in 38 countries on six continents, including Peru’s Inca Trail, Japan’s Shikoku Pilgrimage and the U.S. “triple crown” of hiking — the Appalachian, Pacific Crest and Continental Divide trails.
TIMELESS JOURNEYS: Travels to the World’s Legendary Places (National Geographic, $40) explores 50 once-in-a-lifetime destinations, from places that offer a window on lost worlds, like Pompeii in Italy, to living wonders, like a Tanzania game preserve.