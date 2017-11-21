Looking for the perfect holiday gift for that special someone who loves to travel? These beautifully illustrated volumes with big themes will get armchair travelers smiling and real-world travelers planning.

THE CITIES BOOK: A Journey Through the Best Cities in the World (Lonely Planet, $50) looks at 200 cities from Abu Dhabi through Zanzibar, with advice and information on everything from the best time to visit to ideas for a perfect day.

GREAT HIKING TRAILS OF THE WORLD (Rizzoli, $50) covers 80 trails in 38 countries on six continents, including Peru’s Inca Trail, Japan’s Shikoku Pilgrimage and the U.S. “triple crown” of hiking — the Appalachian, Pacific Crest and Continental Divide trails.

TIMELESS JOURNEYS: Travels to the World’s Legendary Places (National Geographic, $40) explores 50 once-in-a-lifetime destinations, from places that offer a window on lost worlds, like Pompeii in Italy, to living wonders, like a Tanzania game preserve.