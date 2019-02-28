6 tips for first-time cruisers

You always remember your first — whether it's a kiss, a car or a cruise — because of that heady combination of anticipation and trepidation. (My first cruise was to the Caribbean in 1999.) For a first-timer, all the decisions that come with taking a cruise — ship, cabin, tipping and so on — can be overwhelming, especially when you're clueless about how a cruise works.

To help ease the anxiety felt by novices, I asked colleagues and cruise veterans, "What do you wish you had known before your first cruise?" Then I phoned David Swanson, president of the Society of American Travel Writers, who has taken more than 40 cruises in the past six years. What follows is our collective wisdom, to help ensure smooth sailing.

1. Choose the right cruise. Instead of spending days researching cruise lines and itineraries, "find a travel agent who specializes in cruises and, more important, actually takes many of them," Swanson says. "Each cruise line and ship has its own personality, and a cruise specialist can find you the best match."

While the Caribbean, Alaska and the Mediterranean remain the most popular destinations, a seasoned agent can find a cruise to a remote Indonesian island, if that's what you prefer. There are cruises tailored for singles, couples, families with children, older adults, party animals and adventurers. Different ships offer laser tag, waterslides, hands-on kitchens and butler service. Some are as compact as 125 passengers, while megaships such as Symphony of the Seas can sail with more than 5,500 passengers, plus crew.

Whatever ship and destination you settle on, buy travel insurance.

2. Pick the right cabin. Cabin choices are typically simple: interior (no view), exterior (ocean view with a window or porthole), balcony (exterior room with a private balcony ) and suite (a larger cabin often with separate living and sleeping areas and a private balcony). New ships such as the Oasis Class from Royal Caribbean have added another option: Cabins overlooking parklike atriums.

Scrutinize deck plans to determine the exact location of the stateroom you're being sold. Light sleepers will want to avoid one underneath the nightclub dance floor or just above the engine room. For maximum stability, book a midship cabin. That's where you'll feel the least movement.

3. Pre-book. Popular shore excursions with limited space, such as dog sledding or a cooking class in a chef's private home, fill fast. As soon as it opens, access your ship's online reservation system to secure your spot. The same holds true for tables at specialty restaurants, spa treatments (especially on sea days, when you do not stop at any ports) and shows.

Sign up for Newsday's Travel newsletter Plan small day trips, big getaways and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4. Be early. This may sound obvious, but arrive at least one day early to your departure port. That eases worries about delayed flights or literally missing the boat. Once a ship opens for boarding, its restaurants and facilities are fully operational. Leave your suitcases with the porters and get on early with a carry-on packed with whatever you'll need to entertain yourself for a few hours. You can eat lunch, familiarize yourself with the ship, and, if you've packed a swimsuit and sunscreen, be lounging by the pool before the ship even leaves port.

5. Manage your money. Unless your fee is all-inclusive, expect to shell out money during the cruise and settle up at the end of the voyage. You may be dinged for Wi-Fi; restaurants other than the main dining room and buffet; shore excursions; and spa treatments.

Most ships automatically add gratuities to your final bill — between $12 and $20 per person, per day. That money is distributed among dining staff, cabin attendants and other personnel.

Even though you register a credit card when you board, it's wise to bring cash — ones, fives and tens — to tip tour guides, for small purchases and for cruise staff members who go above and beyond.

6. Get some shore leave. There are two schools of thought on shore excursions. Some experts say you should sign up for those offered by the cruise line — guaranteeing you'll be treated with care and returned to the ship at the appointed hour. Others contend that cruise lines work with the same local tour operators you can book yourself, but jack up the price.

My advice? Take the middle road. Ships post shore excursion itineraries and pricing online long before you sail. Research ports and tour details: How long is the bus ride? Will you see the sights most important to you? Is there free time? Then compare prices. An external provider may save you money and allow you to maximize your time.

Small ports are ideal to explore on your own, especially if the dock is within walking distance. Should walking not be an option, most ships provide free shuttles. And there's no shame in staying on board.