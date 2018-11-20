At about this time every year, people ask me how to avoid the agony of holiday travel. And at about this time every year, I really want to tell them, "It's easy: If you want to avoid holiday travel hassles, stay home."

But I can't. That's because it's not easy. We travel anyway because holiday travel is an obligation. And what's worse, we all do it at the same time. The result? Airports and highways filled with grudging travelers who have picked the worst possible time to board a plane or pile into a car.

Here are the most common travel mistakes people make during the holiday season and some advice on how to avoid them.

1. Waiting too long to book. You might still find a bargain for Christmas or New Year's. No guarantees. Google has released a handy tool that enables you to track rates for seasonal flights by destination (google.com/flights). You can select pricing information by holiday — and hope for the best.

2. Leaving too late for the airport. If you're traveling on the busiest travel days of the year — just before or after a major holiday — give yourself an additional two hours just to be safe. Also, consider downloading the MyTSA app. It allows you to check how busy the airport is likely to be on a specific day, at a specific time, based on historical data. The TSA app also allows you to look up information about delays and the weather at your airport.

3. Being unprepared. For too many people, travel preparations are an afterthought. The mistakes range from packing the wrong items to forgetting to gas up the car. And the consequences range from minor (not having a change of underwear) to severe (arriving late at the airport and missing your flight). Alas, there's no new way to remember everything. An old-fashioned yellow sticky pad is my favorite, or you could try an app like PackPoint.

4. Ignoring your ticket's fine print. Several airlines, including JetBlue Airways and United Airlines, have raised their luggage fees. Other carriers are making less obvious changes, such as tightening their ticket rules. That means inexperienced travelers may get blindsided. Luci Gabel, an exercise physiologist from San Jose, tried to avoid a checked-baggage fee by carrying her luggage on the plane. She should have read the fine print. "When we got to the airport, we were shocked to find out that our carry-on bags were going to cost an extra $55 each," she said. "Don't assume that flying only with a carry-on bag will help you escape exorbitant baggage fees."

5. Traveling on the wrong day. The holiday travel hordes move in mysterious ways — not everyone leaves and returns on the same days, according to new research by Skyscanner, an online booking site. That creates a sustained busy period, starting a few days before the holiday. So when it comes to planning, you may want to leave even earlier and stay later to avoid traffic.

Sign up for Newsday's Travel newsletter Plan small day trips, big getaways and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The single busiest travel day last year was Dec. 22, two days before Christmas. Jan. 2 was the day the most travelers returned from their trips. You can see a list of the busiest air travel holidays on the Skyscanner website (skyscanner.com). Road travel tends to follow the same pattern.

"One of the biggest mistakes people make is traveling on the busiest days when they could avoid it," says Michael McCall, a professor at the Michigan State University School of Hospitality Business. Sometimes, leaving a day early can mean the difference between a stressful trip and a perfect getaway. And sometimes traveling on the day of the holiday means fewer crowds and less traffic.

6. Giving travel insurance short shrift. Insurance can protect you in the event of trip interruptions, delays or missed connections, or lost luggage, and it can cover medical expenses. And it's not that people aren't thinking of travel insurance. It's that they're failing to consider important details and options, or they're going with the first policy they see, offered at the end of an airline reservation. One of the most popular insurance benefits is called "cancel for any reason." Although expensive, it reimburses 75 percent of your nonrefundable trip cost, allowing you to cancel your trip for any reason whatsoever.