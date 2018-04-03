5 tips for flying with a baby

Babies are usually good travelers. If you plan to be up in the air with a new member of the family, here are five tips to consider:

1. THE RIGHT FLIGHT

Depending on the distance you’ll be traveling, consider a flight that falls over nap time. That way you know your little one will be more likely to snooze. If a nonstop itinerary is not possible, avoid short layovers. Who wants to sprint to the next gate with baby and gear in tow?

2. PLAN AND PACK PRECISELY

Create a packing list in advance. Plan for delays and the unexpected while keeping your load as light as possible for ease of movement. You’ll be able to valet check your stroller at the gate and later pick it up in the jetway for easy maneuvering to connecting flights or for the long trek to baggage claim.

3. SEAT SELECTION

The safest way to travel with a baby weighing less than 40 pounds is strapped into a car seat in his or her own airplane seat. If an extra seat is not in the budget, an aisle will give you greater access to assistance from a flight attendant as well as the option for a stroll to calm the baby. The bulkhead is also a great option.

4. ABOUT SECURITY

TSA officials will allow you to bring enough formula or breast milk for the trip, but they may open containers and scan them. If you travel with powdered formula, buy bottled water at the gate rather than relying on in-flight H2O. You can carry your baby through security, but carriers will be sent through the scanner.

5. MANAGING THE UPS AND DOWNS

Spare your baby the discomfort of pressure changes by nursing or offering a bottle during takeoff and landing. Baby-size earplugs can block the potentially scary sounds of jet engines and other unusual noises.

— FamilyTravel.com (TNS)