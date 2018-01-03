Tips for an enjoyable solo trip with the kids

Traveling solo with kids? Here are ways to ensure that good times are had by all.

1. MAKE SURE IT’S ALL INCLUDED

Board a cruise ship or check in to an all-inclusive resort for a stress-free getaway. You’ll have a clear idea of how your travel budget will break out while knowing there will be plenty of activities and dining choices for everyone in your clan. More companies such as Disney Cruise Lines and Beaches Resorts are putting extra energy toward making single parents feel welcome. Efforts include group dining, waiving single supplements and special social events.

INFO beaches.com, disneycruise.disney.go.com

2. SPURGE ON THE SLOPES

If you and the kids are longing for a ski vacation, choose a resort where the pros on the ground are determined to solve every challenge and to ensure that your focus is on making memories with the kids. At the Sebastian in Vail, Colorado, the amenties-on-demand program delivers ski and snow essentials to your room along with breakfast. Order up an extra pair of toasty socks, hand warmers for the kiddos or another round of sunscreen. Guests can also arrange to have a steaming bubble bath drawn before a return from the slopes.

INFO snow.com, thesebastianvail.com

3. CREATE A CUSTOM TRIP

Design your own or work with an outfitter or travel agent to manifest a family getaway that will be picture perfect. Choose your destination and the desired level of adventure and inquire about ways for each family member to have the proper mix of downtime and active participation. Consider adrenaline-rich hiking, biking or rafting trips or itineraries that include cultural exploration in urban areas or faraway points on the globe.

INFO wildland.com, classicjourneys.com

4. BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY

Be sure to carry the proper documents that will enable you to cross borders, access medical treatment in an emergency and deal with unexpected circumstances in a changing world. In most cases, a signed and notarized letter providing consent from the absent parent or parents should suffice. Different countries have different restrictions, so inquire before you depart to avoid disappointments.

INFO travel.state.gov