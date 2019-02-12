TODAY'S PAPER
Travel

Top spring break destinations for 2019: Start planning now

Students from Illinois and Ohio universities share a

Students from Illinois and Ohio universities share a stretch of Clearwater Beach in Tampa, Fla., during spring break.  Photo Credit: Alamy / Zuma Press

By The Washington Post
It's not too early to start thinking about spring break.

If you're traveling somewhere in the coming weeks, you'll need to start planning now and to keep a few strategies in mind, experts say. Research by Crimson Hexagon, a Boston company that measures online consumer behavior, suggests that the spring-breaker crowds will be flocking to the usual places.

Internationally, the favored destinations include Aruba, Jamaica and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. In this country, places with warmer weather, such as Tampa, Florida; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Savannah, Georgia; also rank highly. And, of course, Las Vegas and Atlantic City made the list.

What are the "hot" spring break destinations? The vacation rental site HomeAway says its top cities for 2019 include Breckenridge, Colorado; Kissimmee, Florida; Park City, Utah; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Lahaina, Hawaii, on the island of Maui.

By The Washington Post

