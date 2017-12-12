Still looking for a gift for someone on your list? These two travel books make great presents and also offer laughs, eye candy, a good read or some combination thereof.

The folks at Lonely Planet don’t just publish a list for where to go in the new year, they’ve published an entire book: “Best in Travel 2018,” with the travel media brand’s picks for best countries, regions, cities and trends in travel for the new year, along with suggestions on what to see and do there.

And New Yorkers are sure to appreciate “Going Into Town: A Love Letter to New York” by cartoonist Roz Chast. It’s a riotous illustrated memoir about city life told through the eyes of a native New Yorker who moved to the suburbs, billed as an “ode/guide/thank-you note to Manhattan.” Topics include “stores of mystery” and “the ancient landmarks.”