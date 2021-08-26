Why people are traveling despite the coronavirus surge — and what it means

I've been on the road since April, driving slowly from Arizona to the East Coast and back. I've talked with many fellow travelers about their reasons for going on vacation. Their answers have been remarkably consistent, even as coronavirus cases have risen and fallen during the summer. Simply put: They've had enough of the pandemic, and they're hitting the road, despite everything.

Sure, some airlines report that bookings are weaker in the wake of the latest delta surge. Industry insiders say that, otherwise, travel sentiment seems to be holding steady, if not improving.

"Most of my clients want to travel," says Terry Bahri, an adviser with Ovation Travel Group. "Some are traveling to Europe, Africa and other open destinations. Clients who are vaccinated and traveling are not very concerned about the delta variant."

Short-term rental property management platform Guesty reports that Christmas reservation volume in the United States is 42% higher than 2019 and up 100% from last year. The average nightly rate for Christmas 2021 is already at $602 per night, compared with $380 per night in 2020 and $331 per night in 2019.

Timothy Totten, who runs Architecture Travel Companion, a tour company that specializes in architecture, says there's a reason people are pressing on with their trips: If they are vaccinated, they can travel safely. He will soon be taking a group to southwestern Pennsylvania to tour Frank Lloyd Wright homes, a trip that sold out within 24 hours.

"I believe it's possible to travel and be safer from covid than most expect," Totten says.

I caught up with Florencia Ramirez, the director of an environmental nonprofit from Oxnard, California, on her way to Disneyland in early August with her husband and three children. She says she's not worried about COVID.

"While Orange County is a delta hot spot, it's also a place where the mask mandates are followed," she says. "Disneyland is enforcing the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines for masks and social distancing, and reducing ticket sales. That causes me to feel like the risks are at a level I can live with."

Sally Greenberg caught the coronavirus more than a year ago on a road trip to Mississippi. She received her vaccine doses in February and March, so she feels it's safe for her to travel again.

Greenberg, who runs a nonprofit organization in Washington, D.C., says the delta variant has not deterred her from making plans.

"I have tickets to Spain late this summer," she adds. "If they let us in.''

In July at the Club Wyndham Long Wharf in Newport, Rhode Island, staff members wore masks but didn't require them for vaccinated guests indoors. When I recently checked into the Latchis Hotel in Brattleboro, Vermont, a receptionist asked me for proof of vaccination and required masks in the property's public areas.

It's hard to predict what will happen if this trend continues — if demand remains high, despite the virus. Typically, travel slows during the early fall, and even in a normal year, there will be bargains. This year will probably be no exception. Don't expect prices to be lower than they were last year, before vaccines were available. That may never happen again.