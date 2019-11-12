MSC Cruises will be the first major cruise company to become carbon neutral.

Starting Jan. 1, MSC Cruises will buy enough credits from companies that absorb carbon dioxide to offset all carbon emissions from its 17 ships throughout the year, the company announced. That amounts to 2.2 million tons. The credits will only cover activities at sea.

Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago said the announcement is 10 years in the making. The company is still figuring out in which projects it will invest, but plans to prioritize “blue credits,” which finance projects in coastal communities.

“It’s not just a question of buying credits, but we also want to make it more tangible,” Vago said. “The blue credit is a way where we want to invest through the MSC Foundation to create farming in the sea through kelp and algae, which have proven to be one of the best CO2 absorbents today.”

Cruise ships are expected to draw 30 million cruisers this year on 365 ships, up from 23 million cruisers on 308 ships in 2015, according to Cruise Lines International Association, the industry’s lobbying arm. More than 40 new cruise ships are expected to launch in the next four years.

CLIA announced this year that the industry plans to cut the rate of global emissions by 40 percent by 2030. That means each ship gets more efficient, even as the cruise lines continue to increase their total carbon footprint by adding new ships to the fleet.

Smaller cruise companies have been able to make more substantial advancements toward zero-emission cruising than the big players. Expedition cruise company Lindblad, based in Zurich, began offsetting this year the 50,000 metric tons of carbon emitted by its 13 ships, all land excursions, employee travel and offices in New York and Seattle, Travel Weekly reported. Norwegian cruise company Hurtigruten launched the first hybrid-electric powered ship this year.

Geneva-based MSC Cruises is the world’s fourth-largest cruise company; its U.S. headquarters are in South Florida. MSC plans to build a new $300 million cruise terminal and headquarter office at PortMiami, with completion by 2022.

As the industry tries to reduce its overall emissions, cruise companies are working to make ships more energy-efficient by redesigning hulls to prevent friction, installing LED lighting and fitting ships with shore power — the capability to plug into local electrical grids while at port and eliminate emissions.

Every MSC ship launched since 2017 has shore power, including two that are currently based in Miami. But, Miami-Dade county’s PortMiami does not allow for shore power, meaning the zero-emission technology is wasted as those ships idle their engines next to downtown.

As the industry continues to experiment with the goal of zero-emission cruising, carbon offsets present an opportunity to mitigate the damage in the meantime. They can be a bridge between now, say experts, when nearly all cruise ships rely on a technological workaround to continue using one of the world’s dirtiest fuels despite stricter pollution standards, and a future where all transportation is emissions-free.

“We understand the intention is to have a zero-emission society, zero emission maritime industry,” Vago said. “We also understand the technology that is available doesn’t allow us to commit to totally zero-CO2 performance.”

MSC’s competitors, Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., have dabbled in carbon offsets, but none of the others have achieved carbon neutrality.



