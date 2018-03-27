HOTELS & RESORTS

Pay for two nights and receive a free third night at 35 Fairmont properties in 17 countries. The Three for Two sale also includes free breakfast at six hotels. Prices vary. For example, a three-night stay at the Fairmont Rey Juan Carlos I in Barcelona in late April starts at $855, including taxes and breakfast — a savings of $633. Book by April 3; travel through June 10. Blackout dates apply at most properties.

INFO fairmont.com/promotions/3for2

Wild Dunes Resort, on Isle of Palms, South Carolina, is offering 20 percent discounts at its Village at Wild Dunes property. The promo applies to resort rooms, suites, condos and vacation homes. For example, a three-night weekday stay in mid-August starts at $923, including taxes, for a 425-square-foot guest room — a savings of $229. Some weekend dates require a three-night minimum. Book by April 7 using promo code SUMR18. Stay May 28 to Aug. 30.

INFO 866-359-5593, destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes/offers/countdown-to-summer

CRUISES

Grand Circle Cruise Line is offering free international air on select departures of its Romance of the Rhine & Mosel cruise. The 16-day sojourn, which visits five countries (the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland and France), starts at $3,195 per person double, down from $4,995. Price includes air from New York to Brussels, with return from Basel, Switzerland; airport transfers; 14 nights aboard a private river ship; all onboard meals, plus house beer, wine and soft drinks; 13 tours; gratuities for local guides and coach drivers; and taxes. Book by April 6 at 800-221-2610 and use promo code SAVEAIR MARCH. Depart July through September.

INFO gct.com

TOURS

Trafalgar is offering early-booking savings of 5 percent on select packages plus $300 airfare discounts per couple on tours to Europe. For example, the eight-night Spanish Wonder trip in July starts at $2,911 per person double, a savings of $250. Price includes round-trip air from New York to Madrid, with return from Barcelona; eight nights’ lodging in Madrid, Seville, Granada and Barcelona; 12 meals; motor-coach transport; several guided tours; airport transfers in Madrid; and taxes. Book by April 26.

INFO 866-809-8426, trafalgar.com

Prices were verified at press time, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions apply.