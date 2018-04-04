Travel deals of the week: Croatia trip, Bermuda hotel, more
PACKAGES
REI Adventures is shaving $700 off its Croatia Island Hopper Trip. The eight-day adventure, which explores the coast from Dubrovnik to Split, costs $3,299 a person double, down from $3,999. Price includes seven nights’ hotel accommodations; most meals; Dubrovnik airport and hotel transfers; Mljet Island National Park entrance fee; all activity gear, including sea kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and bikes; island ferries; guided tour of Old Town Dubrovnik; Korcula wine tasting; and taxes. Book by Monday, April. 9. Multiple departures offered May through September. The deal is available only to REI members; a lifetime membership costs $20.
INFO 800-622-2236, rei.com/adventures/trips/europe/croatia-island-hiking.html
AIRFARE
Royal Air Maroc has sale fares from New York to several cities in Morocco. Flights to Casablanca, for example, start at $850 round trip, including taxes; fare on other airlines starts at $1,594. Depart by May 31. Restrictions include a minimum stay of three days or a Saturday night. Book online by Tuesday, April 10.
INFO royalairmaroc.com
HOTELS & RESORTS
Rosewood Bermuda, which recently underwent a $25 million renovation, has a reopening special with a restaurant credit. Rooms start at $675 a night, including tax, gratuities and resort fees, plus a $100 food and beverage credit per room. Guests can earn up to $500 in credits, which they can apply to the Island Brasserie, which serves Bermudian and Caribbean cuisine; the Beach Club restaurant, for seafood; and Sul Verde, a southern Italian-inspired restaurant opening in May. Valid through May 15.
INFO 441-298-4000, rosewoodhotels.com/en/bermuda
B on Canal, in New Orleans, is celebrating its April reopening with 20 percent off rates and a free room upgrade. For example, in early May, a Chic King room starts at $132, plus $22 taxes; normal rate is from $165. The hotel received a multimillion-dollar renovation that includes the new restaurant Madam’s Modern Kitchen and Bar. Book by April 30; travel by Dec. 31. Use booking code OPNDIS.
INFO 504-299-9900, boncanal.com
— The Washington Post
Prices were verified at press time, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions apply.
