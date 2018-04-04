PACKAGES

REI Adventures is shaving $700 off its Croatia Island Hopper Trip. The eight-day adventure, which explores the coast from Dubrovnik to Split, costs $3,299 a person double, down from $3,999. Price includes seven nights’ hotel accommodations; most meals; Dubrovnik airport and hotel transfers; Mljet Island National Park entrance fee; all activity gear, including sea kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and bikes; island ferries; guided tour of Old Town Dubrovnik; Korcula wine tasting; and taxes. Book by Monday, April. 9. Multiple departures offered May through September. The deal is available only to REI members; a lifetime membership costs $20.

INFO 800-622-2236, rei.com/adventures/trips/europe/croatia-island-hiking.html

AIRFARE

Royal Air Maroc has sale fares from New York to several cities in Morocco. Flights to Casablanca, for example, start at $850 round trip, including taxes; fare on other airlines starts at $1,594. Depart by May 31. Restrictions include a minimum stay of three days or a Saturday night. Book online by Tuesday, April 10.

INFO royalairmaroc.com

HOTELS & RESORTS

Rosewood Bermuda, which recently underwent a $25 million renovation, has a reopening special with a restaurant credit. Rooms start at $675 a night, including tax, gratuities and resort fees, plus a $100 food and beverage credit per room. Guests can earn up to $500 in credits, which they can apply to the Island Brasserie, which serves Bermudian and Caribbean cuisine; the Beach Club restaurant, for seafood; and Sul Verde, a southern Italian-inspired restaurant opening in May. Valid through May 15.

Sign up for Newsday's Travel newsletter Plan small day trips, big getaways and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO 441-298-4000, rosewoodhotels.com/en/bermuda

B on Canal, in New Orleans, is celebrating its April reopening with 20 percent off rates and a free room upgrade. For example, in early May, a Chic King room starts at $132, plus $22 taxes; normal rate is from $165. The hotel received a multimillion-dollar renovation that includes the new restaurant Madam’s Modern Kitchen and Bar. Book by April 30; travel by Dec. 31. Use booking code OPNDIS.

INFO 504-299-9900, boncanal.com

— The Washington Post

Prices were verified at press time, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions apply.