Your fall adventure awaits: Scenic drives, train rides and more 

It’s that time of year when colorful swaths of natural beauty bathe the roadways and hillsides. Here are some trip ideas to consider.

Camp your way through the color.

Take the whole two months or pick your stretch. Either way, the Ultimate 2021 Fall Foliage Camping Road Trip, crafted by The Dyrt, a top-rated source of camping information, is sure to inspire the adventuresome clan eager to capture the best of the leaf-peeping season. The two-month, 12-state journey — with plenty of stop-overs — starts in Wyoming and heads due east to New England and south to Virginia. The Dyrt used content created by its camping community as well as foliage prediction mapping to curate a trip that pinpoints campgrounds and gives suggestions for a top-notch, two-month fall foliage adventure.

INFO: theDyrt.com

Take in the colors from the train.

With daily service between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, Amtrak's Ethan Allen Express offers riders a five-and-a-half-hour journey through quintessential New England with no shortage of breathtaking fall foliage. Riders will also take in views of the Hudson River Valley, quaint farms and villages and the rolling Green Mountains. The Downeaster rumbles through Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine with stops in some of New England’s most color rich cities.

INFO: Amtrak.com

Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio.

Visit this lesser-known national park in northeastern Ohio for a heaping dose of Midwestern fall beauty. Cuyahoga Valley National Park is comprised of 33,000 acres tucked along 22 miles of the Cuyahoga River between Cleveland and Akron. The winding river gives way to deep forests, rolling hills and open farmlands, punctuated by iconic views of covered bridges and cascading waterfalls. Take in the seasonal performance during hikes or biking excursions along the historic route of the Ohio & Erie Canal. Ask about the Junior Ranger program, ranger guided options as well as educational resources, games and DIY activities and crafts that will enrich the family experience.

INFO: nps.gov

Take a scenic drive through Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park, Colorado.

During a 48-mile, two-to-three-hour drive via Trail Ridge Road, observe wildlife, crystalline lakes and jagged peaks. With proximity to the Continental Divide, it’s an ideal time to explain to the kids how the "roof of the continent" spills moisture to the east and the west. This expansive, peak-filled national park is also well known for its elk population. Look for between 600 and 800 elk grazing at lower elevations during the fall and winter months. Be on the lookout for bighorn sheep and the occasional moose browsing the willow thickets.

INFO: VisitGrandCounty.com, VisitEstesPark.com, NPS.gov

As the leaves turn and the elk bugle.

This is your chance to enjoy Grand Teton National Park and the extraordinary beauty of this valley before it becomes a winter wonderland. Take a family-friendly hike along the Snake River or explore a string of scenic lakes. Enjoy the changing leaves during a wildlife tour in Yellowstone or Grand Teton, or enjoy the views via horseback. Check on the resident herd at the National Elk Refuge (sleigh rides are possible once the snow falls).

INFO: jacksonhole.com, FourSeasons.com/JacksonHole