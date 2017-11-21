Tips when you’re buying travel insurance
While travel insurance can be pricey, buying a policy can ensure you don’t lose money when a trip is canceled. Consider these tips before you take steps to insure your next trip.
- See if your credit card offers any coverage for free. Many rewards cards offer trip cancellation/interruption insurance, primary auto rental coverage and baggage delay coverage.
- Add-on policies aren’t always the best deal. Purchasing your own travel insurance policy from a company like Allianz Travel Insurance or World Nomads lets you tailor your coverage to your exact needs.
- You can also purchase annual travel insurance policies. If you travel a lot, these policies can be a lot cheaper than buying travel insurance for each vacation you take.
- If you’re taking a trip that is refundable then you don’t need travel insurance. Some hotel bookings and even flights can be refundable, making the value of travel insurance negligible at best.
- Only buy insurance to cover the components of your trip that need coverage. If you’re not renting a car, you won’t need auto rental coverage.