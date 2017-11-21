TODAY'S PAPER
Tips when you’re buying travel insurance

Travel insurance can be expensive but worth the

Travel insurance can be expensive but worth the cost.

By TravelPulse (TNS)
While travel insurance can be pricey, buying a policy can ensure you don’t lose money when a trip is canceled. Consider these tips before you take steps to insure your next trip.

  • See if your credit card offers any coverage for free. Many rewards cards offer trip cancellation/interruption insurance, primary auto rental coverage and baggage delay coverage.
  • Add-on policies aren’t always the best deal. Purchasing your own travel insurance policy from a company like Allianz Travel Insurance or World Nomads lets you tailor your coverage to your exact needs.
  • You can also purchase annual travel insurance policies. If you travel a lot, these policies can be a lot cheaper than buying travel insurance for each vacation you take.
  • If you’re taking a trip that is refundable then you don’t need travel insurance. Some hotel bookings and even flights can be refundable, making the value of travel insurance negligible at best.
  • Only buy insurance to cover the components of your trip that need coverage. If you’re not renting a car, you won’t need auto rental coverage.
