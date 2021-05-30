Planning the perfect post-pandemic getaway with the grandkids  

After a long stretch of not being able to visit with grandkids, many grandparents are eager to share an adventure with the younger generation. Here are five ideas to consider when planning a trip with your favorite young people.

1. Where now?

Planning a trip together can be a great way to reconnect with the grandkids. Begin by discussing the big picture options. Near or far? Beach or mountain? Neighboring states or beyond our borders? Would the kids like to see the Golden Gate Bridge or be a part of Broadway’s reopening season? Is an active trip of group appeal or are game nights in a cabin a better option? Depending on the number and the ages of the grandkids, be sure the adventure is one you can handle without additional adult support. Check the weather forecast shortly before departure and be sure everyone is properly prepared for what’s on the horizon.

INFO NYCGO.com, NPS.gov

2. Talk with the parents before departure.

Of course, you know your grandkids. But are you up to speed on any food allergies or preferences, post-pandemic anxieties about travel, the need for a certain stuffed animal at bedtime or a teen’s recent breakup? Will the kids have their own money to spend and should it be monitored? Talk through family rules about everything from social media to wardrobe selections (Are you allowed to wear that?) so you’ll know how things operate on their home front. Walk through the final itinerary with the parents.

3. Set clear expectations.

Consider discussing the itinerary and the rules of the road in a group phone or video chat. If the children are old enough, talk about topics like bedtime, dining decisions and safety measures so it will be clear who is in charge once the trip is underway. If you’ll be traveling with older children, get three-way clarity on guidelines regarding shopping, snacking, social media, phone and computer time and options for independent outings.

4. Trade knowledge.

A trip with your favorite young people can provide the perfect opportunity to learn from each other. Why not share your passion for history, music, golf or scuba diving? Visit a war memorial, take in an outdoor concert or challenge them to a putting contest. Be open to their guidance and input when it comes to technology, entertainment or their current sporting interest. Don’t hesitate to share your experiences and knowledge with the kids. It will mean more to hear a bit of history from someone who has been there. And, remember, you are part of their history.

5. Planning for alone time.

Depending on the length of your trip, a little alone time may be in everyone’s best interest. Many dude ranches and resorts have safe and compelling programs for children of every age group that make independent time possible and appealing. While the youngsters are in camp, on a trail ride or on a tour especially designed for teens, the grandparents can recharge their own batteries. Later, there will be even more to share over dinner or at bedtime.

INFO Duderanch.org