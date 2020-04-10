Be an armchair traveler now, see the world later

For now, we can be armchair travelers. We can dream, imagine and plan. Later, when it's safe again to travel, live your dream.



1. Explore Namibia.



One of the least populated countries in the world, Namibia begs to be explored. From the capital city of Windhoek to the stark Skeleton Coast, you'll find a timeless landscape where desert-adapted wildlife — elephants, lions and the rare, black rhino --share the vast landscape with birds, antelopes, cape foxes and brown hyenas. Drive through barren moonscapes and search for small herds of Hartmann's zebras or find pink flamingos and other migratory birds in a coastal wetland. Hike up Namibia's highest ochre-colored sand dune and watch the sunset before slip-sliding down. Few people and sparse development translate into a magnificent display of stars. Don't forget to look up.

INFO: NamibiaTourism.com; AndBeyond.com





2. Discover the Wonders of Palau



This Pacific archipelago, made up of 500 islands, is one of the richest ecosystems on the planet, and home to more than 1,300 species of fish and 700 species of coral. During your visit to this aquatic wonderland you can paddle and snorkel amid the multicolored brain coral of the Rock Islands, which are listed as UNESCO World Heritage sites. Hike to waterfalls, dive amid sharks, giant manta rays, turtles and bright blue starfish, and kayak in caves, through mangroves and to hidden lagoons. History lovers will find the World War II heritage compelling.

INFO: PristineParadisePalau.com





3. Adventure in Alaska



Our sparsely populated and endlessly captivating 49th state lures those who yearn for epic scenery, spouting whales and glaciers the size of small countries. Experience family travel in rugged Alaska by road and rail, via boutique yachts and expedition ships that set sail for adventure beginning each spring. Aboard smaller vessels you'll have meaningful cultural experiences, find your way to natural nooks and crannies, opt for hiking and kayaking and discover rarely visited wilderness areas, increasing the chance for up-close wildlife viewing. Those who venture to America's last frontier will be rewarded with Mother Nature in all her glory. In the short term, visit the state's inspirational website to order your free travel planning guide.

INFO: Uncruise.com; WindstarCruises.com



4. Saddle up at the Lone Mountain Ranch, Big Sky, Montana

Just a stone's throw from Yellowstone National Park's northwest border, in the shadow of Lone Peak, you'll find a cluster of hand-built cabins. Authentic and luxurious, the historic accommodations, tucked creekside, in the pine trees or in meadows, help visitors conjure the days when the property was a working cattle ranch, operating in untamed country. Then, like now, the region is home to stunning vistas, and abundant wildlife including grizzlies, black bears, bison and wolves. In the company of guides or on your own, adventurers have the chance to fish Blue Ribbon trout streams and explore the last best place via horseback, Nordic and downhill skis, snowshoes and on the many hiking trails in the area.

INFO.: LoneMountainRanch.com







5. Explore the North Shore from Grand Marais, Minnesota



Located on the shores of Lake Superior, this friendly, harborside village blends an artistic, creative vibe with an adventurous spirit. Home to nationally renowned artist schools and galleries, Grand Marais also serves as the gateway to the Gunflint Trail National Scenic Byway and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. Hike Pincushion Mountain, set sail on Superior or bike along the shoreline. Plan a side trip down the 57-mile, historic Gunflint Trail, from which you'll have the option to paddle across glacier-carved lakes, hike through ancient forests, fish for Walleye and sample Northwoods hospitality.

Though most of us may not be traveling anytime soon, that doesn't mean we can't plan for the future. While many schools are out and we're spending more time at home, consider creating a family travel bucket list for future use

But before you begin researching and listing desired destinations, discuss what aspects of the world-- geographically, spiritually and culturally --you want to share together as a family and perhaps with other friends and extended family members.

Discuss priorities and passions

Are you a nature, history, sports or art lover? Do you want your children or grandchildren to learn to ski, photograph or scuba dive? Do you hope to share your love of baseball or botany with the next generation? Will volunteer vacations or heritage tours be an important part of your mix? Take time to consider these ideas that will expand your family's horizons and weave them into your future travel plans.

Identify places

Americans get low marks for knowledge of geography. Begin with a good online or paper map or atlas and consider studying the globe an important part of your family travel education. While your list will most certainly change over the years, think about which destinations you hope to visit while your children are in the nest and beyond? As your planning progresses, remember that kids don't know what they don't know. Certain theme parks and resorts will likely be on their radar screens. But they may not be aware of the glories of the Grand Canyon or the historical significance of Gettysburg.

Sample the experience online

As you discuss various options, use internet resources to familiarize the family with the possibilities. Tap into a wealth of videos, brochures and itineraries you'll find on the websites of countries, states, visitors bureaus, hotels and tour operators. As an example, Google Arts & Culture has paired with more than 500 museums and galleries that your family can experience through virtual tours. You can also access videos that will give your clan a true sense of the thrills and chills you might experience on a river rafting trip.

INFO: artsandculture.google.com

Dollars and sense

Choosing to make travel a priority in the future is a decision that may require forgoing other luxuries or experiences. But the quality bonding time and lifelong memories are sure to be worth it. Consider creating a travel savings account. Opt for travel-related gifts for birthdays, graduations and holidays. Encourage the children to establish their own travel fund. Saving for a specific trip can be an important part of the overall experience.

