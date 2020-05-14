Vacation options to consider in summer of coronavirus

We are on the brink of what, traditionally, has been the summer vacation season. For those inclined to travel, here are some ideas to consider:



Take a road trip

Some experts are calling this the "year of the car," a time frame during which we will forgo international travel and "See America First." With gas prices in the affordable range, consider exploring a National Scenic Byway or a historic route. Roll past beaches and harbors, cruise through valleys and canyons or amid jagged peaks and tall trees. Whether you take a day trip or craft a longer journey, plan ahead to make sure your chosen route is accessible, your vehicle is properly tuned and you have plenty of snacks, water and other safety items on board.

Go camping

There is nothing like a heaping dose of the natural world to ease anxiety and to restore our spirit. Research your options, considering nearby state or regional parks or other backcountry destinations. Websites like Hipcamp and The Dyrt can help you find campsites in private campgrounds and on private land, making it easier to maintain social distancing. If you are concerned about the youngest members of your clan, consider a practice round in the backyard or nearby park. That way, if the weather or unforeseen forces create a kink in your plans, warm and dry shelter is nearby.

Cabins, yurts, or small inns and hotels

If your goal is to limit interaction with crowds, yet explore a new destination, consider cabins or small lodging options where you'll have the most control over your environment. On-site cooking facilities eliminate the need to find restaurants that meet your own spacing and safety requirements. Look for accommodations with access to wide open spaces and enjoy time with your family in a new setting where bike riding, hiking, stargazing or fishing might be possible.



Head out in an RV or sleeper van

Create a home away from home in a recreational vehicle. You'll be able to choose the size and amenities that fit your family's situation and eliminate the need to book hotels and restaurants along your route. Meanwhile, you and your traveling tribe will be in charge of keeping your digs clean and safe. Whether you choose to explore Route 66, the Rocky Mountain West or the New England coast, you'll want to create a loose plan but then enjoy the freedom and flexibility that your ride provides.

Trade houses with a friend or family member

Find a friend or family member in a nearby neighborhood or within a short drive who might also be eager for a change of scenery. Think about it: new toys and games in the closet, bikes in the garage, play sets in the backyard and snacks in the cupboard. (Agree up front on what is included in the deal.) Consider bringing your own linens, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers and other supplies that will make all parties feel most comfortable. Trade information about local walking paths, parks and appropriate play areas. Then, turn off the news and enjoy the new view.

As Americans cautiously look to their next vacation, they want something safe. Here’s how travel industry sectors look when it comes to safety:

Hotels: Hotel chains have been introducing additional measures to sanitize their properties. For example, Marriott recently announced programs designed to keep its hotels virus-free, including the use of electrostatic sprayers (which disperse very fine, electrically charged particles that aggressively adhere to surfaces) with hospital-grade disinfectants.

Airlines: Air carriers are taking a variety of steps to protect passengers’ health, such as blocking middle seats to and testing for covid-19. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are among the major airlines blocking middle seats. Frontier Airlines recently announced that it would guarantee an empty middle seat next to you for $39, then withdrew the offer amid criticism.

Emirates was one of the first airlines to conduct blood tests on passengers. Other carriers have announced plans to clean the cabins more thoroughly. Qatar Airways, for example, said it would install advanced air-filtration systems, adopt protocols for washing onboard linen and blankets, and sanitize its service utensils and cutlery at higher temperatures.

Cruise lines: Some cruise lines have taken steps to reassure prospective customers that they run a clean ship. Carnival, for example, announced new ship cleaning standards, which include more frequent sanitizing of surfaces, thorough cleaning of staterooms and nightly deep cleaning with specialized equipment.

“When cruising resumes, I expect them to be much safer than they were just a few months ago,” says Tanner Callais, founder of the cruise website Cruzely.com.

Health experts warn that diseases can spread rapidly on cruise ships, and they recommend avoiding them if you are in a high-risk group.

“Even if there are doctors onboard, they may not be able to provide adequate care should someone become severely ill, and they may not be able to get that person to necessary care in a timely manner,” says Chris Worsham, a research fellow at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The one thing many of us seem to have plenty of is time. Molly Fergus, general manager of the travel site TripSavvy, recommends taking advantage of it, but not necessarily to plan short-term travel.

“Take this time to plan those long-lead bucket-list vacations that require detailed planning,” she says. “That way you’re not rushing into another trip during uncertain times, but still have something to look forward to.”