10 virtual tours: Travel the world without leaving home

Take a tour of many of the world’s greatest sights—from home! Travel across the globe through these virtual, online experiences.

The San Diego Zoo

America’s most-visited zoo, The San Diego Zoo, is home to over 3,500 animals. View the multiple 24/7 live streams, which include tigers, polar bears and elephants, just to name a few.

INFO: animals.sandiegozoo.org/live-cams

The National Museum of Natural History

Spend a night at the museum—The National Museum of Natural History, that is! Explore the numerous exhibits, both past and present, as well as several research stations and Smithsonian tours.

INFO: naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour

Street art

See graffiti in a whole new light as you immerse yourself in worldwide wall art. Look at an array of fine art, while you listen and read about the backstory behind many of the pieces.

INFO: streetart.withgoogle.com/en/world-collection

National parks

Journey through some of the world’s most beautiful national parks. Through guided, interactive, virtual videos, you can learn more about the natural beauties of the world.

INFO: artsandculture.google.com/project/national-park-service

Taj Mahal

Virtually visit India’s Taj Mahal via a 4K video tour. This historic, cultural landmark receives 8 million spectators annually and is one of the world’s greatest symbols of romance and architectural excellence.

INFO: youtube.com/watch?v=665AHTNpf2o

Walt Disney World

Hop on over to the happiest place on earth, Walt Disney World! Stop by each park to view the sights and scenery of this magical, family-friendly hotspot.

INFO: visitorlando.com

The Great Wall of China

Commonly considered to be a wonder of the world, The Great Wall of China is the country’s most popular attraction. Trek the destination’s many miles, all from the comfort of your home.

INFO: thechinaguide.com

Deep Dives

Plunge head-first into the ocean as you navigate your way through some of the world’s most hidden areas. Tour the depths of the sea online through rotating, 360-degree images and video.

INFO: sanctuaries.noaa.gov/vr/

The Vatican

Say ”Arrivederci” to your hometown as you travel to Italy’s Vatican City. Take a virtual 360-degree tour of the ancient landmark’s multiple museums and archaeological areas.

INFO: museivaticani.va/content/

The Royal Academy of Arts

London’s Royal Academy of Arts has served as the city’s first art institution and gallery since 1768. Explore the various architectural designs of the highly-acclaimed “Sensing Spaces” exhibit.

INFO: eyerevolution.co.uk/tours/SensingSpaces/