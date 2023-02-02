Planning a flight with your pet? Here are some options airlines offer

A 14-year-old beagle is searching for a new home after it was surrendered recently at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The dog, Baby Girl, was left at the airport because the crate she was in would not fit under her then-owner's seat on the plane, the former owner, who did not want to be identified, told WSOC-TV.

Because she didn’t have the money to pay cargo-transport fees, Baby Girl’s then-owner left her with FurBabies Animal Rescue, a Matthews nonprofit that works to find homes for abandoned, stray and neglected dogs.

Many airlines do not allow larger pets to travel as carry-ons, which means owners often have to choose between paying as much as $500 to transport them in cargo or leaving them at home, says Pet Travel, an online resource for advice about animal transportation.

Here’s what to know about pet travel policies.

Carry-on pets

Some pets can travel as carry-ons, but with limitations.

Pets that can travel as carry-ons are limited to cats and dogs that meet size, age and destination requirements, according to American Airlines, which allows the practice.

These are the rules for pets traveling as carry-ons:

Pets must be able to stand up, turn around and fit comfortably inside their carriers.

Non-collapsible kennels can’t exceed under-seat dimensions of any aircraft included in your itinerary.

Soft-sided collapsible kennels can be slightly larger but still need to fit under your seat.





Cargo pets

Pets that are too large to fly in the cabin are required to travel as cargo, according to American Airlines.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are the only other airlines that allow pets to travel in cargo.

Pets are eligible to fly in cargo on American Airlines if they:

—Are older than 8 weeks

—Are not on the restricted breeds list

—Will be flying as PPS or as ExpediteFS

—Are flying on a compatible aircraft

—Are flying in temperatures forecast to be 85 degrees or under

—Are flying in appropriately sized kennels

Checked pets on American Airlines flights are only accepted for active-duty U.S. military and U.S. State Department Foreign Service personnel traveling on official orders.

Destinations

You can travel with a pet on most flights for up to 12 hours, or flights to and from certain locations, according to American Airlines:

Within the 48 contiguous states

—The United States and Canada

—Alaska

—Mexico

—Puerto Rico

—St. Croix

—St. Thomas

Pets traveling within the U.S. must be at least 8 weeks old, and all dogs must meet government requirements for vaccinations, according to American Airlines.

Costs

Here are the fees for traveling with pets on American Airlines flights:

Checked pets: $200 per kennel

Cargo pet: Varies, fees will be confirmed at the time of booking

Carry-on pet: $125 per kennel

Service animals: no charge

A service animal is defined as a dog trained to perform tasks for individuals with disabilities, including visual impairments, deafness and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the airline.

Service animals in training, emotional support animals and comfort animals can travel as pets, not as service animals.