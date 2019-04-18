TODAY'S PAPER
TripAdvisor launches new cruise portal for reviews, planning and deals

TripAdvisor has launched a new portal where users

TripAdvisor has launched a new portal where users can review cruises, find deals and more. Photo Credit: Alamy/Sean Pavone

By Patrick Clarke TravelPulse (TNS)
TripAdvisor users can now write cruise reviews, share their favorite vacation photos and even shop for deals from an inventory of more than 70,000 cruises.

The travel website has announced the launch of TripAdvisor Cruises with a handful of new features, including "Ship-tinerary" pages. The tool will provide thorough ship profiles, traveler reviews, photos and advice to help users decide which cruise is right for them. The new portal will also allow users to compare prices, sort and filter cruises by cabin type, itineraries, price and more as well as read and write reviews while sharing their photos.

TripAdvisor says cruise lines around the world are embracing the new portal as a way to reach more travelers. The new portal will expose cruises to as many as half a billion monthly users. Citing data from last year, the travel website reports that nearly one-third of its users have cruised before and almost half are cruise shoppers.

TripAdvisor plans to add more cruise lines, cruise ships and content while expanding to other markets in the coming months.

INFO tripadvisor.com/cruises

