5 great trips for book lovers

A good book can transport us to magical places and encourage exploration. Here five examples that may inspire your travels.

1. The stories of Jack London: Glen Ellen, California. Channel the adventuresome spirit of Jack London as you explore more than 26 miles of hiking, horseback and cycling trails in the stunning Sonoma Valley. Visit the stone barn and the home where London wrote his page-turners. The author of "Call of the Wild" and "White Fang" was laid to rest here; it is now a National Historic Landmark.

INFO jacklondonpark.com

2. A.A. Milne’s "Winnie the Pooh," Winnipeg, Manitoba. A century ago, a Canadian soldier adopted a black bear cub and named it after his hometown of Winnipeg. Eventually donated to the London Zoo, Winnie became the inspiration for the well-loved character. Today, Winnipeg’s Pavilion Gallery Museum houses a permanent collection of "Winnie the Pooh" artifacts and memorabilia.

INFO tourismwinnipeg.com

3. Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women": Concord, Massachusetts. Visit the home of this novelist who crafted a compelling story around the relationships within her own family. You’ll take a guided tour and get a glimpse into how the Alcott family lived in the home known as Orchard House. Many of the family’s treasures remain, including the shelf desk in Louisa's bedroom, where she wrote "Little Women."

INFO louisamayalcott.org

4. Zane Grey’s America. Bestselling novelist and avid angler Zane Grey created robust stories detailing the life and culture of the American West. Through titles like "Riders of the Purple Sage," Grey’s inspired many to explore. His books involve every state west of the Missouri River except North Dakota. Visit his birthplace in Zanesville, Ohio, and a replica of his Arizona cabin (the original burned in a 1990 wildfire), which served as his home base while exploring and writing.

Sign up for Newsday's Travel newsletter Plan small day trips, big getaways and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO rimcountrymuseums.com, nps.gov/upde/historyculture/zanegrey.htm

5. Maurice Sendak's 'Where the Wild Things Are.' Why not use this popular and creative tome as the centerpiece of a wild and wonderful weekend with the kids? Read Sendak’s book, then visit your local zoo or wildlife park, or walk through a nearby forest and discuss the adventures of young Max, the main character. Top off the weekend by streaming the Spike Jonze movie of the same name. Let the wild rumpus begin!

INFO netflix.com