Girls — grandmothers, mothers, daughters, aunts and nieces — just want to have fun and explore together. Research reports indicate that more women are seeking new adventures at home and abroad. Here are some to consider:

1. INTREPID TRAVEL

This global adventure travel company recently launched a series of women-led, women-only expeditions in Morocco and Jordan. Travelers can visit a traditional hammam (a kind of steam bath) with local women in Morocco or spend time with a female shepherd in Jordan.

INFO intrepidtravel.com

2. COUNTRY WALKERS

Immersive guided and self-guided walking and hiking adventures are possible in destinations from Iceland and Ireland to Zambia and New Zealand. The Travel Together program means a helpful consultant will coordinate the various needs, interests and requirements of family members. You’ll also garner savings when six or more join a guided walking adventure.

INFO countrywalkers.com

3. EXODUS TRAVELS

This 40-year-old company has added itineraries they believe will help women of all ages and interests to push their own personal boundaries. Consider trips to China, Myanmar, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama and beyond. The departures, for four to 16 travelers, are led by local female guides, creating more career opportunities for women across the globe.

INFO exodustravels.com

4. COWGIRLS CONVENE

Recent research revealed that when planning a trip, adventure outweighed luxury by 20 percent among the women surveyed. A trip to a ranch is sure to inspire the wild hearts in your group. Savor a cocktail on the porch, dine family style and then share stories around the campfire.

INFO top50ranches.com; duderanch.org