TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
Travel

TSA allows flyers to travel with some CBD oils, plus drug derived from marijuana

A baggage handler waits for luggage to arrive

A baggage handler waits for luggage to arrive at Dulles International Airport. The TSA has changed its cannabis policy to allow passengers to travel with some forms of CBD oil. Photo Credit: AP/Cliff Owen

By Colleen Long The Associated Press
Print

The Transportation Security Administration has changed its cannabis policy to allow passengers to travel with some forms of CBD oil and a drug derived from marijuana that has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

All forms of marijuana were previously prohibited in carry-on bags and checked luggage. On May 26, TSA updated its "What Can I bring?" guidance under medical marijuana. The FDA in June 2018 legalized a drug called Epidiolex, used to treat epilepsy in children. The TSA said in a statement that it was recently made aware of the drug and updated the regulations to avoid confusion on whether families can bring it when traveling.

The new policy also includes some CBD oil, "as long as it is produced within the regulations defined by the law" under the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp and hemp derivatives. Hemp-derived CBD is low in or has no THC, the chemical that produces a high found in marijuana.

The TSA's new rules still ban other forms of marijuana, including CBD oils that have THC, and cannabis-infused products that are still illegal under federal law.

By Colleen Long The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Travel Extras

This year's annual Pride parade will be even What to see and do in NYC for World Pride
The Adventure Pool at Royal Caribbean's CocoCay features 5 destination water parks for a family vacation
An Amtrak train over the Charles River in Cruises, tours, more travel deals this week
Governors Ball headliners Tyler, The Creator (in photo) Governors Ball, more NYC weekend picks
The site of the historic Catskill Mountain House, 8 things to do in the Catskills this summer
A woman poses for a photograph at Fjadrárgljúfur Blame Bieber: Iceland canyon too popular with tourists
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search