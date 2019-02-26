TODAY'S PAPER
25° Good Morning
SEARCH
25° Good Morning
Travel

U.S. says airfares hit new lows after factoring inflation

A traveler at Washington Reagan National Airport. The

A traveler at Washington Reagan National Airport. The average fare for domestic air travel has hit the lowest level since the government started keeping track. Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

By The Associated Press
Print

The average fare for airline travel within the United States has hit the lowest level since the government started keeping track in 1995, after adjusting for inflation.

However, that doesn't count fees that airlines add for things like checking a bag, getting a better seat or moving up in the boarding line.

Airlines get an increasing share of their revenue from those fees and from deals with credit-card providers, helping them remain profitable.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics said that the average domestic itinerary was $343 in the third quarter of last year. The average round trip was $417, and the average one-way ticket was $249.

The overall figure of $343 is down $2 from the third quarter of 2017 and $7 lower than the second quarter of 2018.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Travel Extras

Painted a stealthy black, U by Uniworld's cruise Affordable river cruises made for millennials 
A hiker heads down a dirt road in 4 tips for making the most of our National Parks
On the grounds of a former sugar plantation, 5 easy Caribbean getaways from MacArthur airport
In the neighborhood around Florence's great cathedral, it's Experience Renaissance art in Italy
With Turo, a peer-to-peer car rental service, the Car-sharing service lets you skip the car rental agency
On your next vacation, try offering an hour 5 ways to incorporate kindness into your next trip