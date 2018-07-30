TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
67° Good Morning
Travel

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights to feature 'Carnival Graveyard' and 'Stranger Things' haunted houses

Halloween Horror Nights will return to Universal Orlando

Halloween Horror Nights will return to Universal Orlando in September with 10 haunted houses. Photo Credit: UNIVERSAL ORLANDO/Willie Allen Jr.

By The Associated Press
Print

From the 1930s film "Freaks" to Stephen King's "It," carnivals and circuses have served as backgrounds for terror in popular culture.

Now, Universal Orlando is capitalizing on that horror history with a carnival-themed haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights this year. The house, one of 10 at the annual event, is being called "Carnival Graveyard: Rust in Pieces," Universal announced on Wednesday, July 25.

Among the other houses previously announced is "Slaughter Sinema," where visitors experience imaginary horror films titled "Pumpkin Guts," "Amazon Cannibals" and "Beast Baby." Another haunted house will recreate scenes and settings from the Netflix show "Stranger Things."

Universal warns that Halloween Horror Nights is not recommended for those under the age of 13. No costumes or masks will be allowed.

The resort's Halloween-themed haunted houses open Sept.14 and will terrorize visitors through Nov. 3. Single-night tickets start at $62.99, and multinight packages start at $95.99, not including tax. They can be purchased online.

INFO 407-224-7840, orlando.halloweenhorrornights.com

Travel Extras

The Smorgasburg NYC Outdoor Food Market calls itself Snack at Smorgasburg, more NYC weekend picks
Watch Hill, Rhode Island (about 150 miles from 25 weekend getaways every New Yorker should take
The gardens at the Florence Griswold Museum in Take a day trip to the Connecticut River Valley
People look at a display that shows mostly A guide to travel insurance, including when not to buy it
Muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath Hersheypark reopens after flooding causes shutdown
Bison cross the Little Missouri River in Theodore Badlands, history in Theodore Roosevelt National Park