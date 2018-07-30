From the 1930s film "Freaks" to Stephen King's "It," carnivals and circuses have served as backgrounds for terror in popular culture.

Now, Universal Orlando is capitalizing on that horror history with a carnival-themed haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights this year. The house, one of 10 at the annual event, is being called "Carnival Graveyard: Rust in Pieces," Universal announced on Wednesday, July 25.

Among the other houses previously announced is "Slaughter Sinema," where visitors experience imaginary horror films titled "Pumpkin Guts," "Amazon Cannibals" and "Beast Baby." Another haunted house will recreate scenes and settings from the Netflix show "Stranger Things."

Universal warns that Halloween Horror Nights is not recommended for those under the age of 13. No costumes or masks will be allowed.

The resort's Halloween-themed haunted houses open Sept.14 and will terrorize visitors through Nov. 3. Single-night tickets start at $62.99, and multinight packages start at $95.99, not including tax. They can be purchased online.

INFO 407-224-7840, orlando.halloweenhorrornights.com