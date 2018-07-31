From the 1930s film "Freaks" to Stephen King's "It," carnivals and circuses have served as backgrounds for terror in popular culture.

Now, Universal Orlando is capitalizing on that horror history with a carnival-themed haunted house at its Halloween Horror Nights. The house, one of 10 in this year's event, is being called "Carnival Graveyard: Rust in Pieces," Universal announced on July 25.

Among the other houses previously announced is "Slaughter Sinema," where visitors experience imaginary horror films titled "Pumpkin Guts," "Amazon Cannibals" and "Beast Baby." Another haunted house will re-create scenes and settings from the Netflix show "Stranger Things."

Universal warns that Halloween Horror Nights are not recommended for those younger than 13. No costumes or masks will be allowed.

The resort's Halloween-themed haunted houses open Sept. 14 and will terrorize visitors through Nov. 3. Single-night tickets start at $62.99, and multi-night packages start at $95.99, not including tax. They can be purchased online.

INFO 407-224-7840, orlando.halloweenhorrornights.com