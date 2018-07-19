Urban Air Adventure Park, often described as an indoor family entertainment center “on steroids,” has opened its doors near New Haven, Connecticut. But however you want to characterize the new attraction, it’s likely the kids will sleep well after visiting.

The new adventure park — located in an 84,200-square-foot building in the town of Orange — is home to more than 10 attractions, ranging from a Sky Rider zipline-type attraction, go-carts, an indoor ropes course, a trapeze, bumper cars, virtual reality, a slam dunk zone, climbing walls, laser tag, bowling and a ninja warrior playscape.

There’s a cafe, party rooms, arcade games, Wi-Fi, televisions tuned to sports, and even massage chairs likely to be used mostly by parents and grandparents.

The Urban Air Adventure Park franchise originated in Texas, and there are 50 now open, including one in South Hackensack, New Jersey. Two hundred more are in some stage of development, according to Josh Tate, the chain’s vice-president of marketing.

But it won’t be a cheap day with the kids — it’s $17.99 for a go-cart ride and $7.99 per game for virtual reality — but there are special package deals that knock those costs way down.

INFO 203-350-0241, urbanairtrampolinepark.com